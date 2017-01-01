A Christmas Carol
It Keeps Us Coming Back: David Cecsarini on Next Act Theatre
The Shepherd Express talks to David Cecsarini, artistic director of Next Act Theatre, about his lengthy career in Milwaukee-area theater, on his programming decisions and on the art form in general. more
Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM John Schneider Spring Arts Guide
The Found Brewers Footage Festival: Celebrities, Erotic Music and Bob Uecker in Tight Pants
Most Brewers fans are familiar with clips of Robin Yount’s3,000th hit and the pennant-winning celebration in 1982, and certainly morerecent memorable moments, like Ryan Braun’s homer against the Cubs in 2008 andNyjer Morgan’s series winning si.. more
Dec 19, 2016 6:59 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
It’s Time for ‘A Christmas Carol’!
A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more
Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
When the Brewers Made a Play for Kenny Lofton
In late November, 1997, a lunch of mildly-historicproportions took place at the storied Miss Katie’s Diner in Milwaukee. In adining room where Bill Clinton and Helmut Kohl had chatted over sandwiches andcoffee just the year before, the princip.. more
Dec 5, 2016 4:16 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: No, The New Arena Won't Guarantee Bigger Headliners Come to Milwaukee
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinion with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into one of the most dubious claims that we've heard in quite a while: That the new Milwaukee Bucks .. more
Dec 1, 2016 10:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lakefront Brewery Takes Home Gold in European Beer Star Awards
Lakefront Brewery has been around along as I’vebeen alive. You do the math. The brewery filled with the brotherly love of Russand Jim Klisch has been making waves with their beer since the homebrew days.Most recently one of their flagship beer.. more
Nov 22, 2016 5:13 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
‘A Christmas Carol’ Retold
This year, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues the holiday tradition with a new adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Artistic Director Mark Clements. more
Nov 22, 2016 1:35 PM Angelika Villafuerte A&E Feature
The MELT Music Series Marks its Return on Black Friday
Nov 15, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Musical Christmas Carol in Early December
Nov 15, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Summerfest Announces its First 2017 Headliners: Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink
Expectations are high that Summerfest will land some major headlines for its 50th anniversary next year, and today it announced two big ones: Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink. Each of them will be making their first appearance at the festival in mor.. more
Nov 14, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nick Cave’s Song
Anaward winner at the Sundance festival, 20,000 Days on Earth is a documentarybut also a work of imagination. It explores punk-poet-performer Nick Cave atmidlife and meditates on the inspiration of memory and efficacy ofsto.. more
Oct 28, 2016 6:36 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with UW-Whitewater
Oct 27, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rocky Horror FAQ
Ithought Rocky Horror Picture Show was a silly mess when it opened in Milwaukeein that long ago time when our city was still a factory town—so long ago thatthe audience that night still hadn’t memorized the lines. Afterward,.. more
Oct 20, 2016 12:59 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Alan Atwood’s Glorious Story with Morning Star
Playwright/actor/producer Alan Atwood presents his show The Glorious Story this month. The idea for the play was to draw nearly 20 Biblical characters into a contemporary setting that brings the events of the stories written hundreds of years .. more
Oct 6, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lanterns Light Up Boerner Botanical Gardens in October
Anyone familiar withthe Boerner Botanical Gardens (9400 Boerner Drive), located in Whitnall Park,knows that it is a beautiful place. But, this October, the gardens have beentransformed into a spectacular evening lantern light show, that .. more
Sep 26, 2016 2:52 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Around MKE
Palmer's Unlucky Week (PressureCast One-Hundred-Forty-Nine)
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Sep 26, 2016 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
El Señorial Mexican Restaurant Expands in Burnham Park Neighborhood
On Thursday, Sept. 22 El Señorial Mexican Restaurant willunveil their newly expanded space in the Burnham Park Neighborhood (1901 S.31st St.)The renovation project, which cost nearly $650,000 and hasdoubled the business’ seating capaci.. more
Sep 19, 2016 6:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Elect to Laugh--Will Durst at Month’s End
Milwaukee-made, California-based political comedian Will Durst used to come back to Milwaukee every year to perform for Summerfest. He still comes back every once in a while for a show. This month he returns to the Sunset Playhouse for Elect t.. more
Sep 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fight! Remembering One of the Biggest Brawls in Brewers History
Gary Sheffield leads Tom Trebelhorn from the Kingdomeoutfield after the legendary 1990 Crew-Mariners brawl. The Brewers were in a foul mood onJune 30, 1990. After getting off to a scorching 14-6 start and holding firstplace as late as June 3, t.. more
Sep 16, 2016 2:50 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The Head and The Heart, AWOLNATION and a Mystery Band are Among This Year's FM 102.1 Big Snow Show Headliners
FM 102.1’s annual Big Snow Shows are usually some of the year’s most memorable alternative rock concerts. Yesterday the station announced this year’s lineup from the rooftop of the Rave at a concert that featured Catfish and the Bottlemen, and as .. more
Sep 15, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music