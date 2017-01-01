RSS

A Christmas Carol

The Shepherd Express talks to David Cecsarini, artistic director of Next Act Theatre, about his lengthy career in Milwaukee-area theater, on his programming decisions and on the art form in general. more

Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM Spring Arts Guide

Most Brewers fans are familiar with clips of Robin Yount’s3,000th hit and the pennant-winning celebration in 1982, and certainly morerecent memorable moments, like Ryan Braun’s homer against the Cubs in 2008 andNyjer Morgan’s series winning si.. more

Dec 19, 2016 6:59 PM Brew Crew Confidential

A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Theater

In late November, 1997, a lunch of mildly-historicproportions took place at the storied Miss Katie’s Diner in Milwaukee. In adining room where Bill Clinton and Helmut Kohl had chatted over sandwiches andcoffee just the year before, the princip.. more

Dec 5, 2016 4:16 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinion with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into one of the most dubious claims that we've heard in quite a while: That the new Milwaukee Bucks .. more

Dec 1, 2016 10:40 PM On Music

Lakefront Brewery has been around along as I’vebeen alive. You do the math. The brewery filled with the brotherly love of Russand Jim Klisch has been making waves with their beer since the homebrew days.Most recently one of their flagship beer.. more

Nov 22, 2016 5:13 PM Eat/Drink

This year, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues the holiday tradition with a new adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Artistic Director Mark Clements. more

Nov 22, 2016 1:35 PM A&E Feature

Nov 15, 2016 3:51 PM On Music

Nov 15, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Expectations are high that Summerfest will land some major headlines for its 50th anniversary next year, and today it announced two big ones: Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink. Each of them will be making their first appearance at the festival in mor.. more

Nov 14, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

Anaward winner at the Sundance festival, 20,000 Days on Earth is a documentarybut also a work of imagination. It explores punk-poet-performer Nick Cave atmidlife and meditates on the inspiration of memory and efficacy ofsto.. more

Oct 28, 2016 6:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

Oct 27, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Ithought Rocky Horror Picture Show was a silly mess when it opened in Milwaukeein that long ago time when our city was still a factory town—so long ago thatthe audience that night still hadn’t memorized the lines. Afterward,.. more

Oct 20, 2016 12:59 PM I Hate Hollywood

Playwright/actor/producer Alan Atwood presents his show The Glorious Story this month. The idea for the play was to draw nearly 20 Biblical characters into a contemporary setting that brings the events of the stories written hundreds of years .. more

Oct 6, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Anyone familiar withthe Boerner Botanical Gardens (9400 Boerner Drive), located in Whitnall Park,knows that it is a beautiful place. But, this October, the gardens have beentransformed into a spectacular evening lantern light show, that .. more

Sep 26, 2016 2:52 PM Around MKE

Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Sep 26, 2016 1:55 PM Video Games are Dumb

On Thursday, Sept. 22 El Señorial Mexican Restaurant willunveil their newly expanded space in the Burnham Park Neighborhood (1901 S.31st St.)The renovation project, which cost nearly $650,000 and hasdoubled the business’ seating capaci.. more

Sep 19, 2016 6:44 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee-made, California-based political comedian Will Durst used to come back to Milwaukee every year to perform for Summerfest. He still comes back every once in a while for a show. This month he returns to the Sunset Playhouse for Elect t.. more

Sep 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Gary Sheffield leads Tom Trebelhorn from the Kingdomeoutfield after the legendary 1990 Crew-Mariners brawl. The Brewers were in a foul mood onJune 30, 1990. After getting off to a scorching 14-6 start and holding firstplace as late as June 3, t.. more

Sep 16, 2016 2:50 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The Head and The Heart

FM 102.1’s annual Big Snow Shows are usually some of the year’s most memorable alternative rock concerts. Yesterday the station announced this year’s lineup from the rooftop of the Rave at a concert that featured Catfish and the Bottlemen, and as .. more

Sep 15, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

