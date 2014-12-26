Christmas Eve
Holiday Happenings
Here is your final installment for holiday activities going on in the area!Wednesday, Dec. 31ThinkstockSplash Studio’s ‘Plastered with Plaster’Plaster, drink, paint and dance underneath black lights; check out John Kowalczyk’s newest plaster .. more
Dec 26, 2014 1:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Stream Field Report's Christmas Original, "On Christmas Eve"
Field Report's Christmas song "On Christmas Eve" opens with a scenic snowfall in Riverwest then moves quickly to memories of a three-car accident that made a driver bite through his tongue. Paste Magazine premiered the band's Christmas original to.. more
Dec 17, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Royals on BBC
Americamay have thrown off the British monarchy with the Revolutionary War, butAmerica’s fascination with the royals has—if anything—only increased over timeand distance. A four-disc box set culled from BBC-TV specials, “The RoyalCollection.. more
May 18, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Brian Jonestown Massacre
The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Anton Newcombe is modern psychedelic rock’s answer to The Game, an erratic frontman who runs his mouth off and beefs with any and everyone possible, usually the nearest person to him. During his concerts that more
May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee