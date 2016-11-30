The Christmas Music Of Mannheim
“Five Days of Christmas
Following up on the success of last year’s Christmas-themedmovies series, the Times Cinema and Avalon Theater will once again get merry inthe weeks leading up to the holidays. Every Saturday in December (as well asChristmas.. more
Nov 30, 2016 4:51 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Ideawake Gives Employees a Voice
As a company grows to employ hundreds, and even thousands ofpeople, it becomes continually harder for frontline employees’ ideas to reachmanagement. This disconnect can become frustrating and lead to employeesbecoming disen.. more
Nov 23, 2016 6:36 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Christmas Music of Mannheim Steamroller by Chip Davis
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra would later update and amp up the same formula with some progged-out electric guitars, but Mannheim Steamroller was the first outfit to make a fortune modernizing Christmas classics for New Age listeners. more
Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Christmas Music of Mannheim Steamroller by Chip Davis
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra would later update and amp up the same formula with some progged-out electric guitars, but Mannheim Steamroller was the first outfit to make a fortune modernizing Christmas classics for New Age listeners. more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee