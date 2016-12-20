Christmas
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 22-28
A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 15-21
Harry Potter gets the orchestral treatment while a new Milwaukee super group makes its live debut. more
Dec 13, 2016 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Holiday Lights Tour: An Elf-Lead Downtown Pick-Me-Up
It’s hard to find anyone in downtown Milwaukee as excitedfor Christmas as Anna Lardinois, founder and guide of the Milwaukee HolidayLights Tour. It’s certainly easy enough to spot Lardinois, dressed in a full-onSanta’s elf costume as she lea.. more
Dec 12, 2016 4:14 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Top Five Bars to Visit During the Holidays
Five of the best bars for going all out with holiday decorations and special cocktails this December. more
Dec 9, 2016 9:57 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Graphic Artist Creates Map Depicting Wisconsin as a Storage Unit for Small Countries
Austin, Texas-based graphic artist Brian Shreckengast recentlycreated an infographic for www.selfstorage.comshowing how many countries could fit inside Wisconsin based on square mileage.“I've always been interested in how 2-D map representati.. more
Dec 7, 2016 6:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 8-14
Several Christmas tours swing through the city, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to David Bowie and joins forces with the Celtic Woman vocal quartet. more
Dec 6, 2016 4:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Star Motel Musical in Oak Creek
Nov 18, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Salvation Army ‘Red Kettle Christmas Spectacular’ Comes to Wisconsin Club
To celebrate the season of giving, Event Producer JoeKetchum will host a night of classic Christmas cheer to benefit The SalvationArmy at their Red Kettle Christmas Spectacular on Monday, Dec. 19 at theWisconsin Club Ballroom (900 W. Wis.. more
Nov 14, 2016 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
From Motorcycles to MOXIE
“Itwas a gift in disguise. An opportunity to reinvent ourselves, our lives and ourlandscape. It was an amazing opportunity to infuse our dreams with our values,and create a vision of a liberated, artistic future. How often in life do youget a.. more
Nov 8, 2016 10:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Willy Wonka opens this weekend in Oconomowoc
Nov 8, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Atticus in Waukesha
Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird has nestled itself into contemporary American consciousness for a variety of reasons. It’s one of those pieces of literature that we can point to as one of this nation’s most important contributions to modern li.. more
Oct 11, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carol
In director Todd Haynes’ film Carol, two women (Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara) are drawn together by love and desire. Based on the once-shocking novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, Carol recreates the caution and danger of lesbiani... more
Jan 5, 2016 9:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Lee Hawkins: Songs About The Birth Of Jesus
Former Milwaukee R&B singer and current Wall Street Journal scribe Lee Hawkins could only have given his collection of Nativity music a higher concept title had he called it Christmas. more
Dec 21, 2015 9:20 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Where to Eat and Drink on Christmas
While many people cook traditional holiday meals every year, there are lots of families that prefer to dine at a restaurant on Christmas. You might be surprised to learn that there are a good number of them open, and even more bars are open Christ.. more
Dec 20, 2015 7:04 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Salvation Army Hosts 25th Annual Christmas Family Feast
This Christmas, The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County will feed 8,000-10,000 people in their 26th Annual Christmas Family Feast event. The event is the largest feeding program hosted by the Salvation Army in the country on Christmas Day. The even.. more
Dec 17, 2015 9:32 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
'The Nutcracker' a Milwaukee Ballet Masterpiece
The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom it was developed ... more
Dec 14, 2015 1:05 PM John Schneider Dance
Feast Your Eyes on Designer Gingerbread Houses
Photo by Todd Nilson, Flickr CCBaking and pastry arts students from MATC's skills are on display at the Milwaukee Public Market, in the form of thirty-two elaborate and creative gingerbread houses. The houses are on display as part of MATC's 'Ging.. more
Dec 10, 2015 7:18 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 10-16
Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! At The Disco each headline one of FM 102.1’s three Big Snow Show concerts at the Rave. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
A Holiday Alternative
Musicians Paul McComas and Maya Kuper have put together an alternative program of music and performance. more
Nov 24, 2015 7:05 PM David Luhrssen Local Music 2 Comments
Early Music Now's New Season Brings World-Class Musicians to Milwaukee
Early Music Now’s 29th season brings back three of its mostpopular ensembles, introduces a spectacular keyboard artist to our audience,and broadens its diversity with programs exploring Hispanic culture as well asPersian connections. The seaso.. more
Sep 2, 2015 6:42 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Classical Music