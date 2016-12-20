RSS

Christmas

twim_snoop.jpg.jpe

A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_thebadplus_(byjoshgoleman).jpg.jpe

Harry Potter gets the orchestral treatment while a new Milwaukee super group makes its live debut. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

corner.jpg.jpe

It’s hard to find anyone in downtown Milwaukee as excitedfor Christmas as Anna Lardinois, founder and guide of the Milwaukee HolidayLights Tour. It’s certainly easy enough to spot Lardinois, dressed in a full-onSanta’s elf costume as she lea.. more

Dec 12, 2016 4:14 PM Around MKE

ervsmug.jpg.jpe

Five of the best bars for going all out with holiday decorations and special cocktails this December. more

Dec 9, 2016 9:57 AM Brew City Booze

wimapinfogrpahic.jpg.jpe

Austin, Texas-based graphic artist Brian Shreckengast recentlycreated an infographic for www.selfstorage.comshowing how many countries could fit inside Wisconsin based on square mileage.“I've always been interested in how 2-D map representati.. more

Dec 7, 2016 6:57 PM Around MKE

twim_deadhorses_byjennifernewlin.jpg.jpe

Several Christmas tours swing through the city, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to David Bowie and joins forces with the Celtic Woman vocal quartet. more

Dec 6, 2016 4:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

14449777_628306657332433_5346681898049306875_n.jpg.jpe

Nov 18, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

salvationarmy.jpg.jpe

To celebrate the season of giving, Event Producer JoeKetchum will host a night of classic Christmas cheer to benefit The SalvationArmy at their Red Kettle Christmas Spectacular on Monday, Dec. 19 at theWisconsin Club Ballroom (900 W. Wis.. more

Nov 14, 2016 3:40 PM Sponsored Content

moxie.jpg.jpe

“Itwas a gift in disguise. An opportunity to reinvent ourselves, our lives and ourlandscape. It was an amazing opportunity to infuse our dreams with our values,and create a vision of a liberated, artistic future. How often in life do youget a.. more

Nov 8, 2016 10:46 PM Around MKE

13962561_1274729132539340_1257079838259997446_n.jpg.jpe

Nov 8, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird has nestled itself into contemporary American consciousness for a variety of reasons. It’s one of those pieces of literature that we can point to as one of this nation’s most important contributions to modern li.. more

Oct 11, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

film_carol.jpg.jpe

In director Todd Haynes’ film Carol, two women (Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara) are drawn together by love and desire. Based on the once-shocking novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, Carol recreates the caution and danger of lesbiani... more

Jan 5, 2016 9:55 PM Film Reviews

hawkins.jpg.jpe

Former Milwaukee R&B singer and current Wall Street Journal scribe Lee Hawkins could only have given his collection of Nativity music a higher concept title had he called it Christmas. more

Dec 21, 2015 9:20 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

locavore sweet potato pancakes.jpg.jpe

While many people cook traditional holiday meals every year, there are lots of families that prefer to dine at a restaurant on Christmas. You might be surprised to learn that there are a good number of them open, and even more bars are open Christ.. more

Dec 20, 2015 7:04 PM Brew City Booze

feast 1.jpg.jpe

This Christmas, The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County will feed 8,000-10,000 people in their 26th Annual Christmas Family Feast event. The event is the largest feeding program hosted by the Salvation Army in the country on Christmas Day. The even.. more

Dec 17, 2015 9:32 PM Sponsored Content

davithovhannisyanandmarizefumero. photo markfrohna 2.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom it was developed ... more

Dec 14, 2015 1:05 PM Dance

gingerbread2.jpg.jpe

Photo by Todd Nilson, Flickr CCBaking and pastry arts students from MATC's skills are on display at the Milwaukee Public Market, in the form of thirty-two elaborate and creative gingerbread houses. The houses are on display as part of MATC's 'Ging.. more

Dec 10, 2015 7:18 PM Around MKE

twim_secondcity_(bytoddrosenberg).jpg.jpe

Photo by Todd Rosenberg

Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! At The Disco each headline one of FM 102.1’s three Big Snow Show concerts at the Rave. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

maya_kuper_paul_mccomas.jpg.jpe

Musicians Paul McComas and Maya Kuper have put together an alternative program of music and performance. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:05 PM Local Music 2 Comments

rumbarroco.jpg.jpe

Early Music Now’s 29th season brings back three of its mostpopular ensembles, introduces a spectacular keyboard artist to our audience,and broadens its diversity with programs exploring Hispanic culture as well asPersian connections.  The seaso.. more

Sep 2, 2015 6:42 PM Classical Music

