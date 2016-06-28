RSS

Christoph Waltz

legendoftarzan.jpg.jpe

The Legend of Tarzan, starring Alexander Skarsgård, is plagued by dull stretches and special effects-dependent fight scenes, but Samuel L. Jackson and Christoph Waltz provide strong supporting performances. more

Jun 28, 2016 2:30 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

film_bigeyes_facebook.jpg.jpe

Big Eyes / via Facebook

Big Eyes, the latest film from Tim Burton, explores the story behind the art of Margaret Keane. more

Dec 30, 2014 9:45 PM Film Reviews

Horrible Bosses 2 brings back Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis as disgruntled employees who kidnap an investor’s preening son (Chris Pine). Penguins of Madagascar continues the franchise with a plot about the penguin spies faci... more

Nov 25, 2014 10:36 PM Film Clips

Earlier this year, Sara Gruen\'s bestselling novel Water for Elephants was tailored into a handsomely cut Hollywood movie whose brighter than life palette and sturdy storytelling reminded the New Yorker\'s David Denby of 1956 rather than 2011. .. more

Oct 12, 2011 4:22 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7454.jpe

Moredivided duty for the Observers last week, with Frank back in Moredivided duty for the Observers last week, with Frank back in New Yorkand Artie manni ,Sports more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES