Christoph Waltz
The Return of Tarzan (and Jane)
The Legend of Tarzan, starring Alexander Skarsgård, is plagued by dull stretches and special effects-dependent fight scenes, but Samuel L. Jackson and Christoph Waltz provide strong supporting performances. more
Jun 28, 2016 2:30 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Big Eyes
Big Eyes, the latest film from Tim Burton, explores the story behind the art of Margaret Keane. more
Dec 30, 2014 9:45 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: Nov. 25
Horrible Bosses 2 brings back Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis as disgruntled employees who kidnap an investor’s preening son (Chris Pine). Penguins of Madagascar continues the franchise with a plot about the penguin spies faci... more
Nov 25, 2014 10:36 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Water for Elephants
Earlier this year, Sara Gruen\'s bestselling novel Water for Elephants was tailored into a handsomely cut Hollywood movie whose brighter than life palette and sturdy storytelling reminded the New Yorker\'s David Denby of 1956 rather than 2011. .. more
Oct 12, 2011 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Hammer Nails It on a Big Issue
