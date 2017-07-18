Christopher Elst
Theater RED's Shakespeare-Inspired 'Wayward Women' is a Mash-up of Role Reversals
A new play written in Shakespearean verse by Chicago playwright Jared McDaris, called Wayward Women, is playing at the Alchemist Theatre. more
Jul 18, 2017 12:28 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Queen "B"
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she’s the bitch or all the people around her. Exciting upcoming events include Theater RED’s The Wayward Women at the Alchemist Theatre, Bastille Days in Cathedral Square and a Makers Mar... more
Jul 11, 2017 1:18 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Pirate Drama Auditions for Theater RED This Month
18th century pirate Anne Bonny continues to be quite popular hundreds of years after she is said to have sailed under the Jolly Roger. She even makes an appearance in the fifth Assassin’s Creed game by Ubisoft. The latest honor for the legendary.. more
Apr 14, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dracula Auditions In West Bend
The thought of another Halloween staging of Dracula isn’t exactly an exciting one. The story has been exposed to death and un-death and death again onstage countless times over the years. What’s really interesting about Theater RED’s prod.. more
Aug 4, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Like It in the Park
Optimist Theatre returns this summer with another free, outdoor Shakespeare production. This time around, Optimist stages the show in Kadish Park’s amphitheater overlooking the downtown Milwaukee skyline. The more
Jul 17, 2013 3:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare in Kadish Park
One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre’s As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor more
Jul 10, 2013 11:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Time for Loss
Windfall Theatre continues its season with the world premiere of Howard Goldstein's touching drama A Time To Live. Christopher Elst carries tremendous emotional strength in the story as a man whose wife has only months to live. more
Feb 21, 2013 12:44 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Android Act
The Quasimondo's Robot Cabaret is a fun, little hit-or-miss variety show with a sci-fi robot theme to it. Featuring comedy, drama, dance and musical theater, aspects of the show aspire to more than the sum of their parts more
Feb 21, 2013 12:42 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Juliet and Romeo' Puts Women in Control
Bad Example's Juliet and Romeo is an interesting exercise that creates an enjoyable and novel theatrical experience. Playwrights Theresa Stefaniak and David Kaye have flipped the gender... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Odd, Ends and Gender with Bad Example
Romeo and Juliet is such a tired plot that it rarely gets produced. This is weird considering that there have been quite a few productions of Macbeth and Hamlet over the course of the past few years. Overexposure never slows THOSE productions... more
Jul 13, 2012 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Power Dynamics Flipped in 'Juliet and Romeo'
Modern productions of Shakespeare sometimes switch things up with respect to gender. The late Milwaukee Shakespeare created a memorable production of The Taming of the Shrew in which men played all of the roles. This summer... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Orwell's '1984' Inhabits Alchemist Stage
Michael Gene Sullivan's adaptation taps into the disturbing universal elements of George Orwell's dystopian classic 1984. The play consists of two extended interrogation scenes separated by an intermission in a vivid Project Empty Space pro... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Appeal of the Challenge: Off The Wall's, "Around the World In 80 Days."
There’s something undeniably appealing in a challenge. In a way, the entire appeal of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days drew a large part of its appeal from the challenge of the title. The draw of the adventure lies in observing Phileas .. more
Oct 22, 2010 10:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
News of the Weird
Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chill on the Hill: 5 Card Studs
Headlining Bay View’s Chill on the Hill concert series tonight are the 5 Card Studs, a kitschy, Las Vegas-styled revue that performs over-the-top, swinging covers of pop and rock songs. They put a particular emphasis on the AM Gold hits more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rufus Wainwright: Milwaukee at Last!
In 2007, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright gave a spectacular concert at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater, making good use of the theater’s acoustics to sing an a cappella Irish traditional, and having a little fun with a song-and-dance routine i... more
Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Art of Pilsen
In the 1970s, the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago's Lower West Side became the capital for a predominantly Mexican population. More than 30 years later, Pilsen remains a vibrant center for Mexican-American culture and art. It seems fitting t... more
Mar 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee