A new play written in Shakespearean verse by Chicago playwright Jared McDaris, called Wayward Women, is playing at the Alchemist Theatre. more

Jul 18, 2017 12:28 PM Theater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she’s the bitch or all the people around her. Exciting upcoming events include Theater RED’s The Wayward Women at the Alchemist Theatre, Bastille Days in Cathedral Square and a Makers Mar... more

Jul 11, 2017 1:18 PM Dear Ruthie

18th century pirate Anne Bonny continues to be quite popular hundreds of years after she is said to have sailed under the Jolly Roger. She even makes an appearance in the fifth Assassin’s Creed game by Ubisoft. The latest honor for the legendary.. more

Apr 14, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The thought of another Halloween staging of Dracula  isn’t exactly an exciting one. The story has been exposed to death and un-death and death again onstage countless times over the years. What’s really interesting about Theater RED’s prod.. more

Aug 4, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Optimist Theatre returns this summer with another free, outdoor Shakespeare production. This time around, Optimist stages the show in Kadish Park’s amphitheater overlooking the downtown Milwaukee skyline. The more

Jul 17, 2013 3:15 PM Theater

One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre’s As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor more

Jul 10, 2013 11:15 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre continues its season with the world premiere of Howard Goldstein's touching drama A Time To Live. Christopher Elst carries tremendous emotional strength in the story as a man whose wife has only months to live. more

Feb 21, 2013 12:44 AM Theater

The Quasimondo's Robot Cabaret is a fun, little hit-or-miss variety show with a sci-fi robot theme to it. Featuring comedy, drama, dance and musical theater, aspects of the show aspire to more than the sum of their parts more

Feb 21, 2013 12:42 AM Theater

Bad Example's Juliet and Romeo is an interesting exercise that creates an enjoyable and novel theatrical experience. Playwrights Theresa Stefaniak and David Kaye have flipped the gender... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

 Romeo and Juliet is such a tired plot that it rarely gets produced. This is weird considering that there have been quite a few productions of Macbeth and Hamlet over the course of the past few years. Overexposure never slows THOSE productions... more

Jul 13, 2012 2:12 PM Theater

Modern productions of Shakespeare sometimes switch things up with respect to gender. The late Milwaukee Shakespeare created a memorable production of The Taming of the Shrew in which men played all of the roles. This summer... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Michael Gene Sullivan's adaptation taps into the disturbing universal elements of George Orwell's dystopian classic 1984. The play consists of two extended interrogation scenes separated by an intermission in a vivid Project Empty Space pro... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

There’s something undeniably appealing in a challenge. In a way, the entire appeal of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days drew a large part of its appeal from the challenge of the title. The draw of the adventure lies in observing Phileas .. more

Oct 22, 2010 10:46 PM Theater

Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Headlining Bay View’s Chill on the Hill concert series tonight are the 5 Card Studs, a kitschy, Las Vegas-styled revue that performs over-the-top, swinging covers of pop and rock songs. They put a particular emphasis on the AM Gold hits more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In 2007, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright gave a spectacular concert at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater, making good use of the theater’s acoustics to sing an a cappella Irish traditional, and having a little fun with a song-and-dance routine i... more

Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the 1970s, the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago's Lower West Side became the capital for a predominantly Mexican population. More than 30 years later, Pilsen remains a vibrant center for Mexican-American culture and art. It seems fitting t... more

Mar 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

