Christopher Larkin
‘Elmer Gantry’ Redux
Revisiting Elmer Gantry, the Florentine Opera’s award-winning 2010 production, proved an enlightening experience in a refreshingly renovated presentation. Overall, it was a rousing success for the Florentine Opera. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:13 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Revisiting ‘Elmer Gantry’
Florentine Opera revives its Grammy-winning production of Elmer Gantry. more
Mar 3, 2015 6:20 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Comic Opera Masterpiece
The Florentine Opera’s production of Benjamin Britten’s comic masterpiece, Albert Herring, was a bounty of energized musical riches. The audience was won over from the first moment by Britten’s incomparable gift for more
Mar 12, 2013 10:17 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
