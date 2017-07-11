RSS

Christopher Lee

alfredogarcia.jpg.jpe

Reviews of new DVD and Blu-ray releases of Joan Miró: The Ladder of Escape, Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia, The Hound of the Baskervilles and The Wild, Wild West Revisited / More Wild, Wild West. more

Jul 11, 2017 3:14 PM Home Movies

homemovies3-23new.jpg.jpe

Based on a Robert Bloch story, The Skull (1965) is a metaphor of compulsion—the desire to acquire at all costs. Peter Cushing is excellent as the morally weak armchair student of evil w,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Mar 21, 2017 4:09 PM Home Movies

filmclip_thehobbit.jpg.jpe

In The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, the final installment of the three-part film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit, the dragon Smaug abandons his cave of treasures to unleash his wrath upon the hapless inhabitants of Lake-... more

Dec 17, 2014 11:40 AM Film Clips

The English summer of 1939, the eve of World War II, is said to have been unusually sunny and pleasant. As Glorious 39 begins, three posh young people romp through the fading summer light, laughing as they chase around the ruined castle on a co.. more

Jan 27, 2011 1:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

The contemporary art market—collectors, dealers and artists alike—sets itself up for mockery. It’s hard to top Damien Hirst and his formaldehyde shark for absurdity, but Duncan Ward’s droll comedy Boogie Woogie (out on DVD and Blu-ray) certainly.. more

Oct 9, 2010 4:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6345.jpe

The world is a show and the show must go on. In movies the idea has been around at least s Paris 36 ,Film more

Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage5926.jpe

Psychoacoustics is the study of how the brain perceives sound. One point of Steve Knopper' Appetite for Self-Destruction: The Spectacular Crash of the Record Industry in the Digital ,Books more

Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES