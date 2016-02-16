Christopher Lloyd
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 18-24
February brings Jason Isbell, Lizzo, Cloud Cult and Warren Haynes back to Milwaukee. more
Feb 16, 2016 2:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Impressionism: Masterworks on Paper @ MAM
At the Milwaukee Art Museum\'s (MAM) recently opened exhibition “Impressionism: Masterworks on Paper,” the museum transports the city to the Paris art world at the turn of the 20th century. Monet produced works in the last half of th.. more
Oct 17, 2011 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Renoir's "The Bathers" & The Impressionists @ MAM
The “Big Day” had arrived. Where art and sport collide on the grandest scale in one of the most heralded art museums in the world. When the Green Bay Packers won the ultimate football competition, Super Bowl XLV (45), the wager betwe.. more
Oct 11, 2011 9:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Signaldrift w/ Pressboard, Rich Dad and Made of Oak
Four Milwaukee live electronic acts are challenging themselves to break away from the wallflowery, experimental sounds they gravitate toward in favor of more dance-floor-friendly grooves for a night they’re billing, with more than a little ... more
Jul 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
MIAD’s ‘Great American Kitchen’
Thekitchen—its purpose, its function, even its placement within thehouse—is The Warmest Room in the House: How the Kitchen Became the Heart of the Twentieth-Century A ,Eat/Drink more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview