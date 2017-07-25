RSS

Christopher Nolan

The documentary Behind the Mask, the mockumentary Psychoanalysis and the Cold War espionage thriller Night People have been released on DVD or Blu-ray. more

Jul 25, 2017 1:57 PM Home Movies

New out on digital in June 2017. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:11 PM Home Movies

Christopher Nolan is a director with a commendable determination to film his movies on old-school film stock as well as an interest in folding big ideas into big Hollywood thrillers. more

Nov 12, 2014 11:38 AM Film Reviews

Following his older brother Tadashi’s untimely death, Hiro (voiced by Ryan Potter) becomes close to his brother’s invention—a puffy white robot named Baymax (Scott Adsit, pitch-perfect). The plot thickens when Hiro, himself a budding robot ... more

Nov 4, 2014 5:47 PM Film Clips

William Gibson, one of the most innovative science fiction writers of the last 30 years, invented “cyberpunk” with the publication of his novel Neuromancer in 1984. Since then, cyberpunk has become a pervasive influence on rock music and... more

Jan 14, 2014 2:09 AM A&E Feature

This Superman is an origin story that casts Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. We meet Superman as a youngster when his adopted Earth father, Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner), advises Clark to keep his superpowers to himself more

Jun 11, 2013 11:02 PM Film Clips

 Theword “film” will probably survive to describe a particular form of motionpicture, but the physical medium of celluloid film is going the way ofhand-illuminated parchment after Gutenberg. Whether that’s progress or abackward step is an i.. more

Feb 18, 2013 3:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Even without the Colorado killing spree, <em>The Dark Knight Rises</em> would have been this summer's most talked about movie. But according to <em>The Art and Making of the Dark Knight Trilogy</em> (Abrams), the film wasn't part of director.. more

Jul 31, 2012 12:42 PM I Hate Hollywood

The best superhero comics have always dressed moral, political and social issues in bright-colored spandex... more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

No doubt: <em>The Dark Knight Rises </em>is one of the year\'s most widely anticipated movies. And in the final weeks before release, the soundtrack CD for the last episode in Christopher Nolan\'s Batman trilogy has surfaced. The music, composed b.. more

Jul 13, 2012 11:45 AM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Before Ted Turner became classic film\'s beloved benefactor by establishing TCM, he was the Philistine who colorized the classics, claiming no one wanted to see them in black and white. The controversy over colorization led to Congressional .. more

Dec 26, 2011 12:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more

Dec 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Don’t be fooled by the outside of Crocus’ 13th Streetlocation: The forbidding exterior gives way to a warm interior. Crocus offers abar at the entrance and two dining rooms, though one is used mainly for specialevents. Décor consi,Dinin more

Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

At 25 years and counting, New York City’s The Toasters can safely lay claim to being the longest-running American ska band. They were one of the most instrumental in laying the groundwork for the ’90s third-wave ska revival, with frontman (... more

Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Masterpiece is a car show that strives for something more sophisticated than the usual hodgepodge of pinstripes, product placements, B-list NASCAR drivers and a car dubiously claiming to be the original Batmobile. Instead, the... more

Aug 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

