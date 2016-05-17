Christopher Plummer
Home Movies/Out on Digital - 5.19
In Remember, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor with dementia, Zev (Christopher Plummer) is sent on a mission by his non-ambulatory friend, Max (Martin Landau). The plan is for Zev to kill an equally aged Auschwitz guard who had evaded justic... more
May 17, 2016 2:44 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
One Man’s Guide to Holiday Movies
Richard G. Carter offers short descriptions of 12 classic films invoking Christmas in a quirky, darker manner. Each has at least one memorable Yuletide scene or depicts a nontraditional Santa Claus, and each is slice-of-life serious. more
Dec 23, 2014 9:27 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 5
In her directorial debut, Whoopi Goldberg explores an African American comedian who influenced her greatly, Moms Mabley. Looking toothless, wearing jarringly colored outfits and speaking in Deep South black cadences, Mabley was a startling ... more
Jun 4, 2014 8:45 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Rachel Buff
In her latest book, Immigrant Rights in the Shadows of Citizenship, Rachel Buff explores m Immigrant Rights in the Shadows of Citizenship ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Up and Away
The rules in Hollywood for animated movies are that good animals come from adorable species and children are the primary audience, despite rote efforts at adult double-entendres. Social criticism is masked, muted and aimed at easy targets. Pixar .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood