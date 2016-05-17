RSS

Christopher Plummer

In Remember, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor with dementia, Zev (Christopher Plummer) is sent on a mission by his non-ambulatory friend, Max (Martin Landau). The plan is for Zev to kill an equally aged Auschwitz guard who had evaded justic... more

May 17, 2016 2:44 PM Home Movies

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Richard G. Carter offers short descriptions of 12 classic films invoking Christmas in a quirky, darker manner. Each has at least one memorable Yuletide scene or depicts a nontraditional Santa Claus, and each is slice-of-life serious. more

Dec 23, 2014 9:27 PM A&E Feature

In her directorial debut, Whoopi Goldberg explores an African American comedian who influenced her greatly, Moms Mabley. Looking toothless, wearing jarringly colored outfits and speaking in Deep South black cadences, Mabley was a startling ... more

Jun 4, 2014 8:45 PM Home Movies

In her latest book, Immigrant Rights in the Shadows of Citizenship, Rachel Buff explores m Immigrant Rights in the Shadows of Citizenship ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The rules in Hollywood for animated movies are that good animals come from adorable species and children are the primary audience, despite rote efforts at adult double-entendres. Social criticism is masked, muted and aimed at easy targets. Pixar .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

