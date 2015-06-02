Christopher'S Project
This Week in Milwaukee: June 4-10
PrideFest and Jazz in the Park announce the official arrival of summer in Milwaukee. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Breweries, Bruisers and Benefits Around Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s reputation as an especially boozy city is hard earned. Remember that pridefully when you wake up disoriented and dehydrated. A handful of upcoming events mean to solidify this reputation.On Friday, May 8, the iconic Five O’Clock Stea.. more
May 7, 2015 3:55 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: March 19-25
This week TV on the Radio and The Decemberists return for two big sold-out shows. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Zola Jesus w/ Signaldrift and Faux Fir
Recording under the nom de plume Zola Jesus, Madison’s burgeoning goth icon Nika Roza Danilova has been on a tear over the last couple of years, recording a slew of albums, EPs, 7-inches and side projects, all of which have been eagerly hun... more
Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee