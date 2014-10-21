RSS

Christopher Taylor

Two years ago the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra could only seem to play with razor sharpness and unity of purpose when Music Director Edo de Waart was conducting. It had taken de Waart, a master technician, more than three years to move the ... more

Oct 21, 2014 9:54 PM Classical Music 1 Comments

The shocking story of the armed robbery of the 1715 “Lipinski” Stradivari violin from Frank Almond on the cold night of January 27, after a Frankly Music concert at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has traveled around the world. This unjust a... more

Feb 5, 2014 1:10 AM Classical Music

The Early Music Now December concert has become a wonderful local tradition. An audience of 600 gathered Saturday evening in the acoustically pleasing St. Joseph Center Chapel to hear The Boston Camerata, joined more

Dec 14, 2012 3:10 PM Classical Music

When the Pro Arte Quartet (PAQ) shows up at Wauwatosa East High School on Feb. 20 for its annual... more

Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

