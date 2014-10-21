Christopher Taylor
MSO Becomes a Great Orchestra
Two years ago the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra could only seem to play with razor sharpness and unity of purpose when Music Director Edo de Waart was conducting. It had taken de Waart, a master technician, more than three years to move the ... more
Oct 21, 2014 9:54 PM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments
Before the 'Lipinski' Theft
The shocking story of the armed robbery of the 1715 “Lipinski” Stradivari violin from Frank Almond on the cold night of January 27, after a Frankly Music concert at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has traveled around the world. This unjust a... more
Feb 5, 2014 1:10 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Celebrating Christmas Early
The Early Music Now December concert has become a wonderful local tradition. An audience of 600 gathered Saturday evening in the acoustically pleasing St. Joseph Center Chapel to hear The Boston Camerata, joined more
Dec 14, 2012 3:10 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Pro Arte Quartet Celebrates 100 Years
When the Pro Arte Quartet (PAQ) shows up at Wauwatosa East High School on Feb. 20 for its annual... more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian A&E Feature