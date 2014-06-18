Christopher Walken

RSS

A Broadway musical based on a string of hits by a singing group popular with Baby Boomers is a bankable idea. But who would have wagered that a production driven by the hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons would win four Tonys and lau... more

Jun 18, 2014 6:40 PM Film Reviews

The 1974 film by Italy’s Fernando Di Leo was just the thing Quentin Tarantino devoured in his formative years. It’s a crime drama, populated by quirky-funny gangsters and corrupt cops (who won’t cross certain lines), speaking more

May 14, 2013 4:42 PM Home Movies

The protagonist (Jordan Gelber) is a doughy, middle-aged man-child living with his parents and his action figures in this darkly perceptive suburban comedy from the director of Welcome to the Dollhouse. Todd Solondz is masterful more

Nov 19, 2012 8:52 PM Film Reviews

