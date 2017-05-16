RSS

Chuck Klosterman

bookpreview_chuckklosterman_bykrisdrake.jpg.jpe

The esteemed pop culture writer talks about the absurdities of thinkpiece culture, and why today’s online writers have it so much worse than he did. more

May 16, 2017 3:57 PM Books

chuck.jpg.jpe

In Chuck Klosterman’s new book I Wear the Black Hat: Grappling with Villains (Real and Imagined), he returns with another series of essays on popular culture and this time convincingly argues that villains may not be more

Jul 15, 2013 3:18 PM Books

On a Saturday afternoon in June at Peltz Gallery, visitors examined the poster created by the late John Wilde and Warrington Colescott for a special celebration titled 150 Years of Wisconsin Art. The poster pays tribute to numerous artists.. more

Jun 15, 2011 1:41 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7021.jpe

Although trash-culture critic Chuck Klosterman’s 2004 essay collection Sex, Drugs and Cocoa Puffs largely met with praise, works like 2006's A Decade of Curious People have experienced a more mixed reception. His latest book, Downto,Today i... more

Jun 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6988.jpe

At the risk of sounding like a brainwashed acolyte of social networking sites, I recommend Sex, Drugs and Cocoa Puffs ,Books more

Jun 23, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES