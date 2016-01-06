Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Hard Times for Science (1) A tractor-trailer driver with a load of bottled water tried to make it over a historic bridge in Paoli, Ind., on Christmas Day, with the obv,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jan 6, 2016 12:41 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
New World Order In December, Canada’s supportive organization The Transgender Project released a biographical video of the former,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Dec 29, 2015 10:00 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Leading Economic Indicators * Following the release of Apple’s yearly financials in October (and based on sales of its iPhone 6), the compa,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Dec 22, 2015 8:41 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Dr. Raymond Schinazi was a federal government employee when he led the team that discovered sofosbuvir, which completely cures hepatitis C patients with an 84-pill regimen, but, as he recently told CBS News, he only worked for the more
Dec 15, 2015 10:19 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Can’t Possibly Be True Mexican artist Renato Garza Cervera’s work usually involves realistic-looking figures created to startle (e.g., a “piggy bank” as a sco,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Dec 8, 2015 9:56 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Wait, What? After certain takeoffs and landings were delayed on Nov. 7 at Paris’ Orly airport (several days before the terrorist a,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Dec 1, 2015 9:29 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
The 1968 Cy Twombly “blackboard” painting sold for $70.5 million at New York City’s Sotheby’s auction in November (higher than experts’ estimate of $60 million). The painting consists of six horizontal lines of continuous,Chuck Shepherd'... more
Nov 24, 2015 8:36 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Professional patients now help train would-be doctors, especially in the most delicate and dreaded of exams (gynecological and prostate), where a becalming technique improves outcomes. One “teaching associate” of Eastern ,Chuck Shepherd'... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:22 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepher's News of the Weird 11.11.16
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird. more
Nov 10, 2015 12:52 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
A 2015 decision of the Georgia Supreme Court has created a puzzle for drunken driver enforcement. In Georgia (and other states), blood alcohol tests are “voluntary” (to bypass the issue of whether drivers can be forced, or even pressured... more
Nov 3, 2015 9:15 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Is It Really a ‘Problem’ If 99% Wish They Had It? Among those struggling with psychological issues in modern America are the rich “one-percenters” (especially the mega-rich,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Oct 27, 2015 10:37 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
In October, a Harvard University debate team (three-time recent champions of the American Parliamentary Debate Association) lost a match to a team of prisoners from the maximum-security Eastern New York Correctional Facility,Chuck Shepherd'... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:37 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Two suburban Minneapolis elementary schools this fall hired a consulting firm to advise officials on kids’ recess, and the leading recommendations (promoting “safety” and “inclusiveness”) were elimination of “contact” games in favo... more
Oct 13, 2015 8:55 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Randy Richardson, 42, vying unopposed for the Riceville, Iowa, school board (having agreed to run just because he has two kids in school) failed to get any votes at all—as even he was too busy on election day (Sept. 8) to make it to the ,Ch... more
Oct 6, 2015 9:45 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice study released in September warned that, unless major upgrades are made quickly, 43 states will conduct 2016 elections on electronic voting machines at least 10 ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the ... more
Sep 29, 2015 9:39 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
One of the remaining 116 Guantanamo Bay prisoners (a man suspected of having been close to Osama bin Laden) has a dating profile on match.com captioned “detained but ready to mingle,” the man’s lawyer Carlos Warner told Al Jazeera ,Chuck... more
Sep 23, 2015 1:09 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Your English Teacher Was Right In September, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery concluded that records of an investigation need not be relea,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Sep 16, 2015 12:35 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of Weird
The Federal Aviation Administration recently granted (likely for the first time ever) an application to fly a paper airplane. Prominent drone advocate Peter Sachs had applied to conduct commercial aerial photography with his ,Chuck Shepherd... more
Sep 8, 2015 4:34 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Muslim clerics complain of the commercialization of the holy city of Mecca during the annual hajj pilgrimages, but for Pope Francis’ visits to New York, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia in mid-September, shameless street vendors and entre... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:37 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
British director Missouri Williams brought an adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear to the London Courtyard art facility in August for a one-week run, centered on a human actor struggling to stage the play using only sheep,Chuck Shepherd's ... more
Aug 25, 2015 9:13 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE