Chuck Shepherd

Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird.

Nov 10, 2015 12:52 AM Around MKE

Joining the elite company of Widespread Panic, one of the few other jam bands big enough to play multiple nights at the Riverside Theater, Umphrey\'s McGee will headline the Riverside on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, the venue announced t.. more

Jun 6, 2012 2:00 PM On Music

Theatre is so ephemeral. It’s often quite difficult to tell if a performance actually having some kind of tangible effect on things rather than simply existing onstage for a span of time. It’s nice to see the occasional show that looks to do som.. more

Nov 10, 2011 2:07 PM Theater

The Boulevard Theatre celebrates a quarter century since it opened. It's annual wine tasting/poetry reading is actually not nearly as pretentious as it sounds . . . the Boulevard's annual fundraiser/ get together celebrates 25 years of the Bou.. more

May 15, 2011 4:28 AM Theater

In January, while the Texas Legislature debated budget cuts that would almost certainly cost Allen High School at least $18 million and require layoffs of teachers and other school personnel, construction continued on the school's new $60 m... more

May 1, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

 And now, the third in the Audio Curtains podcasts: Part Five of my interview with Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements. (That other voice you're hearing in these recordings is that of Milwaukee Rep Public Relations Director Cindy Moran.. more

Apr 4, 2011 10:01 AM Theater

Conor McPherson’s Shining City is cloaked in a deafening silence. It’s not just the script, which seems peppered with more pauses than a Pinter play . . . it’s the solitude that the drama achieves in a series of dialogues that makes the whole th.. more

Feb 12, 2011 2:14 PM Theater

Apr 12, 2010 5:48 PM Daily Dose

Latest Religious Messages David Cerullo, who came to prominence after purchasing th The Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

Says the narrator of the History Channel documentary: “Bruce Lee influenced popular culture more than anyone before or since.” Really? More than Elvis and the Beatles, or any number of Hollywood stars that made considerably more movies than the s.. more

Sep 16, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Cee-Lo announces a Goodie Mob reunion: Yeah, I'm excited: Can a Dungeon Family reunion be far behind? more

Aug 12, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

TheNew Age movement certainly isn’t an exclusive club, and this is causinga few pr St. Paul Pioneer Press ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

In March, when retired NYPD officerJohn Comparetto was approached at gunpoint in a men’s room at a HolidayInn near Harrisburg, Pa., he quietly handed over his wallet. Butonce the robber left, Co,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

 © 2009 ChuckShepherd,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

In April, police in Copley Township, Ohio, were called to a restaurant where Erik Salmons, 39, was allegedly intoxicated and annoying customers. Officers declined to arrest him but did insist that he lea,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

No Wisconsin players were drafted in the first two rounds, but that changed quickly on day two as three Badgers were were picked within a few minutes of each other. Looks like third round was a charm for the Badgers. The Oakland Raiders picked def.. more

Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

In January, police arrested John West, 20, and Ashley Sorensen, 20, in Auburn, Calif., aft Baltimore Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

There's a great moment on Joe Budden's new album—actually, there are a lot of great moments on Joe Budden's new album, this one just struck me as particularly novel—where on the penultimate track Budden prays for understanding. You don't need to b.. more

Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

SHORTENED RUN FOR THE NEXT THEATRE GIGANTE SHOW Isabelle and Mark at Theatre Gigante (formerly Milwaukee Dance Theatre) have just announced that their March show, an update on the 18th century social satire A Beggar’s Opera has been reduced fr.. more

Jan 27, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

Hard Times for Science    (1) A tractor-trailer driver with a load of bottled water tried to make it over a historic bridge in Paoli, Ind., on Christmas Day, with the obv,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Jan 6, 2016 12:41 AM Around MKE

New World Order               In December, Canada’s supportive organization The Transgender Project released a biographical video of the former,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Dec 29, 2015 10:00 PM Around MKE

Leading Economic Indicators           * Following the release of Apple’s yearly financials in October (and based on sales of its iPhone 6), the compa,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Dec 22, 2015 8:41 PM Around MKE

Dr. Raymond Schinazi was a federal government employee when he led the team that discovered sofosbuvir, which completely cures hepatitis C patients with an 84-pill regimen, but, as he recently told CBS News, he only worked for the more

Dec 15, 2015 10:19 PM Around MKE

Can’t Possibly Be True     Mexican artist Renato Garza Cervera’s work usually involves realistic-looking figures created to startle (e.g., a “piggy bank” as a sco,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Dec 8, 2015 9:56 PM Around MKE

Wait, What?         After certain takeoffs and landings were delayed on Nov. 7 at Paris’ Orly airport (several days before the terrorist a,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Dec 1, 2015 9:29 PM Around MKE

The 1968 Cy Twombly “blackboard” painting sold for $70.5 million at New York City’s Sotheby’s auction in November (higher than experts’ estimate of $60 million). The painting consists of six horizontal lines of continuous,Chuck Shepherd'... more

Nov 24, 2015 8:36 PM Around MKE

Professional patients now help train would-be doctors, especially in the most delicate and dreaded of exams (gynecological and prostate), where a becalming technique improves outcomes. One “teaching associate” of Eastern ,Chuck Shepherd'... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:22 PM Around MKE

Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird.

Nov 10, 2015 12:52 AM Around MKE

A 2015 decision of the Georgia Supreme Court has created a puzzle for drunken driver enforcement. In Georgia (and other states), blood alcohol tests are “voluntary” (to bypass the issue of whether drivers can be forced, or even pressured... more

Nov 3, 2015 9:15 PM Around MKE

Is It Really a ‘Problem’ If 99% Wish They Had It? Among those struggling with psychological issues in modern America are the rich “one-percenters” (especially the mega-rich,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Oct 27, 2015 10:37 PM Around MKE

In October, a Harvard University debate team (three-time recent champions of the American Parliamentary Debate Association) lost a match to a team of prisoners from the maximum-security Eastern New York Correctional Facility,Chuck Shepherd'... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:37 PM Around MKE

Two suburban Minneapolis elementary schools this fall hired a consulting firm to advise officials on kids’ recess, and the leading recommendations (promoting “safety” and “inclusiveness”) were elimination of “contact” games in favo... more

Oct 13, 2015 8:55 PM Around MKE

Randy Richardson, 42, vying unopposed for the Riceville, Iowa, school board (having agreed to run just because he has two kids in school) failed to get any votes at all—as even he was too busy on election day (Sept. 8) to make it to the ,Ch... more

Oct 6, 2015 9:45 PM Around MKE

New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice study released in September warned that, unless major upgrades are made quickly, 43 states will conduct 2016 elections on electronic voting machines at least 10 ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the ... more

Sep 29, 2015 9:39 PM Around MKE

One of the remaining 116 Guantanamo Bay prisoners (a man suspected of having been close to Osama bin Laden) has a dating profile on match.com captioned “detained but ready to mingle,” the man’s lawyer Carlos Warner told Al Jazeera ,Chuck... more

Sep 23, 2015 1:09 AM Around MKE

Your English Teacher Was Right    In September, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery concluded that records of an investigation need not be relea,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Sep 16, 2015 12:35 AM Around MKE

The Federal Aviation Administration recently granted (likely for the first time ever) an application to fly a paper airplane. Prominent drone advocate Peter Sachs had applied to conduct commercial aerial photography with his ,Chuck Shepherd... more

Sep 8, 2015 4:34 PM Around MKE

Muslim clerics complain of the commercialization of the holy city of Mecca during the annual hajj pilgrimages, but for Pope Francis’ visits to New York, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia in mid-September, shameless street vendors and entre... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:37 PM Around MKE

British director Missouri Williams brought an adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear to the London Courtyard art facility in August for a one-week run, centered on a human actor struggling to stage the play using only sheep,Chuck Shepherd's ... more

Aug 25, 2015 9:13 PM Around MKE

