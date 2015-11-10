Chuck Shepherd
Chuck Shepher's News of the Weird 11.11.16
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird. more
Nov 10, 2015 12:52 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Umphrey's McGee Will Do Two Nights at the Riverside
Joining the elite company of Widespread Panic, one of the few other jam bands big enough to play multiple nights at the Riverside Theater, Umphrey\'s McGee will headline the Riverside on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, the venue announced t.. more
Jun 6, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Charity Play Reading With The Fools
Theatre is so ephemeral. It’s often quite difficult to tell if a performance actually having some kind of tangible effect on things rather than simply existing onstage for a span of time. It’s nice to see the occasional show that looks to do som.. more
Nov 10, 2011 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boulevard Theatre's 25th Anniversary Celebration
The Boulevard Theatre celebrates a quarter century since it opened. It's annual wine tasting/poetry reading is actually not nearly as pretentious as it sounds . . . the Boulevard's annual fundraiser/ get together celebrates 25 years of the Bou.. more
May 15, 2011 4:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
In January, while the Texas Legislature debated budget cuts that would almost certainly cost Allen High School at least $18 million and require layoffs of teachers and other school personnel, construction continued on the school's new $60 m... more
May 1, 2011 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Mark Clements Interview: 5 of 5
And now, the third in the Audio Curtains podcasts: Part Five of my interview with Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements. (That other voice you're hearing in these recordings is that of Milwaukee Rep Public Relations Director Cindy Moran.. more
Apr 4, 2011 10:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Stillness and Silence In Shining City
Conor McPherson’s Shining City is cloaked in a deafening silence. It’s not just the script, which seems peppered with more pauses than a Pinter play . . . it’s the solitude that the drama achieves in a series of dialogues that makes the whole th.. more
Feb 12, 2011 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Is This an MPS Takeover Bill?
Apr 12, 2010 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Las Vegas Glamour
Latest Religious Messages David Cerullo, who came to prominence after purchasing th The Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Bruce Lee Changed the World
Says the narrator of the History Channel documentary: “Bruce Lee influenced popular culture more than anyone before or since.” Really? More than Elvis and the Beatles, or any number of Hollywood stars that made considerably more movies than the s.. more
Sep 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Because Gnarls Barkley Wasn't Doing It For Me Lately...
Cee-Lo announces a Goodie Mob reunion: Yeah, I'm excited: Can a Dungeon Family reunion be far behind? more
Aug 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Diamond in the Rough
TheNew Age movement certainly isn’t an exclusive club, and this is causinga few pr St. Paul Pioneer Press ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Beastie Boys' Adam Yauch Diagnosed with Tumor, Cancels Concerts
Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pennsylvania's Criminal Mastermind
In March, when retired NYPD officerJohn Comparetto was approached at gunpoint in a men’s room at a HolidayInn near Harrisburg, Pa., he quietly handed over his wallet. Butonce the robber left, Co,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Sign of the Times
© 2009 ChuckShepherd,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Leave Well-Enough Alone
In April, police in Copley Township, Ohio, were called to a restaurant where Erik Salmons, 39, was allegedly intoxicated and annoying customers. Officers declined to arrest him but did insist that he lea,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Badgers Being Picked in the Draft
No Wisconsin players were drafted in the first two rounds, but that changed quickly on day two as three Badgers were were picked within a few minutes of each other. Looks like third round was a charm for the Badgers. The Oakland Raiders picked def.. more
Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Did She See Us?
In January, police arrested John West, 20, and Ashley Sorensen, 20, in Auburn, Calif., aft Baltimore Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Joe Budden Wins Most-Improved Award
There's a great moment on Joe Budden's new album—actually, there are a lot of great moments on Joe Budden's new album, this one just struck me as particularly novel—where on the penultimate track Budden prays for understanding. You don't need to b.. more
Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Odds and Ends at the End Of January
SHORTENED RUN FOR THE NEXT THEATRE GIGANTE SHOW Isabelle and Mark at Theatre Gigante (formerly Milwaukee Dance Theatre) have just announced that their March show, an update on the 18th century social satire A Beggar’s Opera has been reduced fr.. more
Jan 27, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Hard Times for Science (1) A tractor-trailer driver with a load of bottled water tried to make it over a historic bridge in Paoli, Ind., on Christmas Day, with the obv,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jan 6, 2016 12:41 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
New World Order In December, Canada’s supportive organization The Transgender Project released a biographical video of the former,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Dec 29, 2015 10:00 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Leading Economic Indicators * Following the release of Apple’s yearly financials in October (and based on sales of its iPhone 6), the compa,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Dec 22, 2015 8:41 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Dr. Raymond Schinazi was a federal government employee when he led the team that discovered sofosbuvir, which completely cures hepatitis C patients with an 84-pill regimen, but, as he recently told CBS News, he only worked for the more
Dec 15, 2015 10:19 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Can’t Possibly Be True Mexican artist Renato Garza Cervera’s work usually involves realistic-looking figures created to startle (e.g., a “piggy bank” as a sco,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Dec 8, 2015 9:56 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Wait, What? After certain takeoffs and landings were delayed on Nov. 7 at Paris’ Orly airport (several days before the terrorist a,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Dec 1, 2015 9:29 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
The 1968 Cy Twombly “blackboard” painting sold for $70.5 million at New York City’s Sotheby’s auction in November (higher than experts’ estimate of $60 million). The painting consists of six horizontal lines of continuous,Chuck Shepherd'... more
Nov 24, 2015 8:36 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Professional patients now help train would-be doctors, especially in the most delicate and dreaded of exams (gynecological and prostate), where a becalming technique improves outcomes. One “teaching associate” of Eastern ,Chuck Shepherd'... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:22 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepher's News of the Weird 11.11.16
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird. more
Nov 10, 2015 12:52 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
A 2015 decision of the Georgia Supreme Court has created a puzzle for drunken driver enforcement. In Georgia (and other states), blood alcohol tests are “voluntary” (to bypass the issue of whether drivers can be forced, or even pressured... more
Nov 3, 2015 9:15 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Is It Really a ‘Problem’ If 99% Wish They Had It? Among those struggling with psychological issues in modern America are the rich “one-percenters” (especially the mega-rich,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Oct 27, 2015 10:37 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
In October, a Harvard University debate team (three-time recent champions of the American Parliamentary Debate Association) lost a match to a team of prisoners from the maximum-security Eastern New York Correctional Facility,Chuck Shepherd'... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:37 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Two suburban Minneapolis elementary schools this fall hired a consulting firm to advise officials on kids’ recess, and the leading recommendations (promoting “safety” and “inclusiveness”) were elimination of “contact” games in favo... more
Oct 13, 2015 8:55 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Randy Richardson, 42, vying unopposed for the Riceville, Iowa, school board (having agreed to run just because he has two kids in school) failed to get any votes at all—as even he was too busy on election day (Sept. 8) to make it to the ,Ch... more
Oct 6, 2015 9:45 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice study released in September warned that, unless major upgrades are made quickly, 43 states will conduct 2016 elections on electronic voting machines at least 10 ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the ... more
Sep 29, 2015 9:39 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
One of the remaining 116 Guantanamo Bay prisoners (a man suspected of having been close to Osama bin Laden) has a dating profile on match.com captioned “detained but ready to mingle,” the man’s lawyer Carlos Warner told Al Jazeera ,Chuck... more
Sep 23, 2015 1:09 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Your English Teacher Was Right In September, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery concluded that records of an investigation need not be relea,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Sep 16, 2015 12:35 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of Weird
The Federal Aviation Administration recently granted (likely for the first time ever) an application to fly a paper airplane. Prominent drone advocate Peter Sachs had applied to conduct commercial aerial photography with his ,Chuck Shepherd... more
Sep 8, 2015 4:34 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Muslim clerics complain of the commercialization of the holy city of Mecca during the annual hajj pilgrimages, but for Pope Francis’ visits to New York, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia in mid-September, shameless street vendors and entre... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:37 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
British director Missouri Williams brought an adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear to the London Courtyard art facility in August for a one-week run, centered on a human actor struggling to stage the play using only sheep,Chuck Shepherd's ... more
Aug 25, 2015 9:13 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE