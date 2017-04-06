Chuck Watson
This Week on The Disclaimer: Summer Soulstice and the Art of a Milwaukee Summer Festival
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, were joined by Made In Milwaukee’s Chuck Watson, who unveils the 2017 Summer Soulstice Music Festival lineup. He booked that festival, and also plays a .. more
Apr 6, 2017 6:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee’s ILB Beer Club Makes the Case for Home Brew
As beer culture continues to flourish, so too have Milwaukee beer clubs. Thereare at least several public beer clubs, including popular meetups at Stubby’s andComet Café, and they all operate more or less the same way: Beer enthusiastsand newco.. more
Feb 18, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
The Savannah Disputation
Playwright Evan Smith, who grew up Catholic in Savannah, Ga., came from a family that “utterly ignored” non-Catholic religious denominations. But it’s the realization of a much larger world that fuels the interesting perspective on... more
Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It Is Happening Here
Let’s pause and give thanks to Glenn Beck.No, seriously—because that's what he's due.We owe this talk-show-host-turned-political-leader gratitude for using his televised keynote address to the Conservative Political Action Conference to so more
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 7 Comments