RSS

Chuck Watson

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, were joined by Made In Milwaukee’s Chuck Watson, who unveils the 2017 Summer Soulstice Music Festival lineup. He booked that festival, and also plays a .. more

Apr 6, 2017 6:37 PM On Music

ilb beer club taps.jpg.jpe

As beer culture continues to flourish, so too have Milwaukee beer clubs. Thereare at least several public beer clubs, including popular meetups at Stubby’s andComet Café, and they all operate more or less the same way: Beer enthusiastsand newco.. more

Feb 18, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage13567.jpe

Playwright Evan Smith, who grew up Catholic in Savannah, Ga., came from a family that “utterly ignored” non-Catholic religious denominations. But it’s the realization of a much larger world that fuels the interesting perspective on... more

Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Let’s pause and give thanks to Glenn Beck.No, seriously—because that's what he's due.We owe this talk-show-host-turned-political-leader gratitude for using his televised keynote address to the Conservative Political Action Conference to so more

Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 7 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES