RSS

Church Basement Ladies

Written only less than ten years ago, Drew Jansen, Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke’s stage musical Church Basement Ladies is kind of an odd mid-twentieth century comic fugue. Set in 1965, the show feels a lot more like a radio sitcom from the ‘4.. more

Jun 27, 2011 3:21 PM Theater

 Based on the popular book Growing Up Lutheran, the musical Church Basement Ladies has a built-in appeal to those of a certain sect of Christianity. The comedy of a group of women who prepare meals in a church basement also has a very down-to-ea.. more

May 30, 2011 4:41 PM Theater

Executive Producer Curt Wollan was impressed enough by Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson’s book Growing-Up Lutheran that he decided to develop a musical about it. The resulting stage show Church Basement Ladies was such a success that Wollan.. more

Apr 13, 2011 12:21 PM Theater

blogimage7025.jpe

Grunge was for all purposes dead by the time The Offspring released 1998’s Americana, but the band adapted well, commenting on the newfound prevalence of rap culture in the suburbs on their jocular hit “Pretty Fly (for a White Guy,Today in ... more

Jun 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6917.jpe

So often the ground on whichwe tread holds a story of significance. The unrelenting passage of timeand the steady drive of development can cover the evidence of an eragone by, and knowledge of that hi,Arts & Entertainment more

Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES