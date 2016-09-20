RSS

Chvrches

twim_chvrches.jpg.jpe

Summerfest hosts a dog-friendly festival and a free indie-rock show, while the Milwaukee Film Festival kicks off another big year. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:56 PM This Week in Milwaukee

ggoolldd standards.jpg.jpe

Let’stalk about chillwave for a quick second. Remember chillwave? It was a style of lo-fisynth-pop so pervasive four years ago that Pitchfork actually started a spinoffsite dedicated to it and its hyper-underground offshoots (RIP Altered Zones).. more

Jul 23, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES