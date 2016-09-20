RSS
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 22-28
Summerfest hosts a dog-friendly festival and a free indie-rock show, while the Milwaukee Film Festival kicks off another big year. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
GGOOLLDD Offer a Better Kind of Synth-Pop on Their Debut EP, "$TANDARD$"
Let’stalk about chillwave for a quick second. Remember chillwave? It was a style of lo-fisynth-pop so pervasive four years ago that Pitchfork actually started a spinoffsite dedicated to it and its hyper-underground offshoots (RIP Altered Zones).. more
Jul 23, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
