The Manchurian President
President Obama expressed amazement at a recent poll showing more than a third of Trump’s Republican voters had a positive view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a development he correctly noted would cause Reagan to spin in his grave. more
Dec 20, 2016 4:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Film Clips 7.30.15
Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation, starring Alec Baldwin and Tom Cruise, is an action-packed thriller in which Cruise performs his own stunts. more
Jul 28, 2015 10:16 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
To Repair The Damage Done in NSA Blowup, Start With Clapper
With the conviction of Bradley Manning and asylum granted to Edward Snowden in Russia, it may be time to turn attention away from the controversy over their more
Aug 12, 2013 7:14 PM Joe Conason News Features
Humanity's Oldest Story
This is a tale of two presidents—the one we hope we have and the one we actually have. It is also a tale of two kinds of violence—the surgical more
Jun 20, 2013 5:38 PM David Sirota News Features
The President of Perpetual War
Four years into his presidency, Barack Obama's political formula should be obvious. He gives fabulous speeches teeming with popular liberal ideas, often refuses to take the actions necessary to realize those ideas and then more
Jan 25, 2013 11:01 AM David Sirota News Features
Argo
The mob that gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Teheran, Iran, to demand the extradition of the Shah, who had fled to America for cancer treatment as his regime crumbled, burned flags and effigies and punched... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:07 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Bush Ignored Repeated Warnings of Terrorist Attack
During the festival of falsehood held by Republicans in Tampa, Fla., a few weeks ago, perhaps the very biggest lie emanated from the mouth of Jeb Bush, the Florida politician, entrepreneur and potential heir to the GOP presidential dynasty.... more
Sep 17, 2012 10:45 AM Joe Conason News Features
The Bourne Legacy
Bourne without Jason Bourne? It sounds like a Bond movie without James Bond or a Sherlock Holmes... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Best of Enemies: A History of US and Middle East Relations, Part One: 1783-1953 (Abrams), by Jean-Pierre Filiu and David B.
History told as a graphic novel is nothing new, but Best of Enemies is a singular accomplishment, packing episodes little known and less understood into striking black-and-white frames crowded with imagery and ideas. The imaginative landsca... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books