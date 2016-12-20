RSS

President Obama expressed amazement at a recent poll showing more than a third of Trump’s Republican voters had a positive view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a development he correctly noted would cause Reagan to spin in his grave. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation, starring Alec Baldwin and Tom Cruise, is an action-packed thriller in which Cruise performs his own stunts. more

Jul 28, 2015 10:16 PM Film Clips

With the conviction of Bradley Manning and asylum granted to Edward Snowden in Russia, it may be time to turn attention away from the controversy over their more

Aug 12, 2013 7:14 PM News Features

This is a tale of two presidents—the one we hope we have and the one we actually have. It is also a tale of two kinds of violence—the surgical more

Jun 20, 2013 5:38 PM News Features

Four years into his presidency, Barack Obama's political formula should be obvious. He gives fabulous speeches teeming with popular liberal ideas, often refuses to take the actions necessary to realize those ideas and then more

Jan 25, 2013 11:01 AM News Features

The mob that gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Teheran, Iran, to demand the extradition of the Shah, who had fled to America for cancer treatment as his regime crumbled, burned flags and effigies and punched... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:07 PM Film Reviews

During the festival of falsehood held by Republicans in Tampa, Fla., a few weeks ago, perhaps the very biggest lie emanated from the mouth of Jeb Bush, the Florida politician, entrepreneur and potential heir to the GOP presidential dynasty.... more

Sep 17, 2012 10:45 AM News Features

Bourne without Jason Bourne? It sounds like a Bond movie without James Bond or a Sherlock Holmes... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

History told as a graphic novel is nothing new, but Best of Enemies is a singular accomplishment, packing episodes little known and less understood into striking black-and-white frames crowded with imagery and ideas. The imaginative landsca... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Books

