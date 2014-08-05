Ciera Mckissick
Milwaukee Beer Bistro Serves Diners by the Pint
At Milwaukee Beer Bistro the beer doesn’t just come in a pint glass, it comes on your plate. This relatively new restaurant in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood specializes in beer-infused cooking. Each dish is paired with a beer that will... more
Aug 5, 2014 9:52 PM Ciera Mckissick Dining Preview
Dance and the Environment
Betty Salamun founded DanceCircus 40 years ago to fill a void in dance in Milwaukee. Her choreography is deeply concerned with nature and the environment. It’s the more
Apr 2, 2014 4:42 PM Ciera Mckissick Off the Cuff
City Guide 2014: Milwaukee Museum Guide
Some still think of Milwaukee as a two-museum town. While it’s true that the Milwaukee Public Museum and the Milwaukee Art Museum remain the city’s largest institutions of their kind, they have been joined by more
Apr 2, 2014 12:24 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
Dance Happening: LeeSaar The Company
New York’s LeeSaar The Company comes to Milwaukee to share a production inspired by the choreographers’ six years in the Israeli military. The company is most notable for its use of Gaga more
Mar 14, 2014 4:57 AM Ciera Mckissick Dance
Where They Drink
Kyle Cherek, host of “Wisconsin Foodie” on PBS, knows that good food and good drinks go hand in hand. He believes a skilled bartender can do wonders just like some of the best cooks. “My fiancée tends to follow more
Mar 14, 2014 4:47 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
Dance Happening: ‘Grass and Jackals’
New York’s LeeSaar The Company comes to Milwaukee to share a production inspired by the choreographers’ six years in the Israeli military. more
Mar 12, 2014 5:53 PM Ciera Mckissick Dance
'Winter Dances: Past Moving Forward'
Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the UW-Milwaukee dance department brought forth a new chapter with Winter Dances: Past Moving Forward. Five artists with ties to UWM choreographed the performances. The themes of the evening inclu... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:57 PM Ciera Mckissick Classical Music
Creativity Lives at Studio Lounge
Enjoying a drink and a night of dancing at Milwaukee’s Studio Lounge (2246 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is like being transported across the globe without having to leave the comforts of the city. With its Moroccan- and more
Sep 1, 2014 10:12 PM Ciera Mckissick Dining Preview
