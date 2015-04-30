Cinco De Mayo
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at La Fuente
Do you have plans for Cinco de Mayo?Make it a memorable holiday at La Fuente's locations in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and Waukesha. All three locations will feature margarita specials, authentic Mexican cuisine, holiday festivities, and more.La Fu.. more
Apr 30, 2015 4:40 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Finding a Century-Old Shipwreck
Located on Lake Michigan like we are, Milwaukeeans have an excellent position from which to watch history unfold. We are sitting on the shore of the largest surface freshwater system on the planet, and that comes with a lot of activity. In ... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Rough Excerpts from a Talk With Jonathan Gillard Daly pt. 2
In this, the second and final part of the transcripts, the writer/star of the biographical musical The Daly News talks about working on the show in Milwaukee.SELF EDITING IN AN INTIMATE SPACEJonathan Gillard Daly: . . .There is nothing to hide .. more
Nov 21, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Satellite Radio Ain't Doing So Well, Either
As Milwaukee radio listeners remain flabbergasted that one of the city’s last contemporary stations has switched to a mostly classic rock format, it’s worth noting that the satellite radio industry isn’t exactly experiencing a renaissance either.. more
Nov 13, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cinco de Mayo (a last resort option)
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo the sophisticated way: With Heather, the busty, blonde temptress Shadowlands ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cinco de Mayo
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo this weekend at UMOS, 2701 S. Chase Ave., where two stages will f Cassagaga ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: Drunken Driving
Join ExpressMilwaukee Flickr. Get published. not ,Expresso more
Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments