RSS

Cinderella Project

cinderella project.jpg.jpe

High school prom is an important event for many teenagers, but it can also be an expensive one. Created by the Gadzuric Foundation, the Cinderella Project MKE is doing its part to help offset that cost for some teens by helping young women in need.. more

Mar 7, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Patrice Procopio is artistic director of Third Coast Style. After opening last September at 514 N. Water St., it quickly gained a reputation for hip events, fashion shows and workshops for things like “upcycled” earrings, origami photo a... more

Feb 25, 2014 2:26 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage10058.jpe

Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producer—so-often the genre’s unsung hero—out of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down H more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES