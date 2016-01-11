RSS

This classic of American cinema was initially banned in Milwaukee. A few weeks ago, I took a look atthe efforts of the Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission’s (MMPC) efforts to keepThe Outlaw, a racy western, fromplaying at the downtown To.. more

Jan 11, 2016 6:46 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Remember the days when neighborhood movie houses were an integral part of many residential areas of the city? These mostly small theaters boasted a single screen and double features and attracted big crowds almost every more

Nov 6, 2012 2:08 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

The Rosebud Cinema (6823 W. North Ave.) is back and in good hands. The neighborhood bijou along one of Wauwatosa's busiest streets made a splash when it opened in 1999. People... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Popcorn and toilet paper: Don't be surprised if you see either of these items flying at the movie screens at the Oriental Theatre. Whether it's a screening of the interactive Rocky Horror Picture Show or an independent film, this theater ha... more

Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

Although the modern chamber pop composer has a relatively small field to play on, the competition is fierce... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

In the earliest years of film, before Hollywood even existed, Italy was at the top of the movie business... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more

Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Manifesting in boxy multiplexes all over the country, modern cinema bears little resemblance to the  classy experience of going to a film in the movie palaces of the golden age of cinema. (At least, I assume it was--the first film I ever saw was E.. more

Apr 5, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

For as great of a band as they are, Steely Dan hasn’t inspired much in the way of tr Wicked ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

This won’t come as any surprise to Blade Runner diehards who have now seen the rele Blade Runner ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Express Yourself Milwaukee celebrates the power of creative arts to transform the lives of We come from the mountain, living in the fire, go back to the water turn the world around. ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more

Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 5 Comments

Rest easy fellow Bourne Supremacy and Bourne Ultimatum lovers, according Variety star Matt Damon and director Paul Greengrass have agreed to return for a fourth installment of the Bourne franchise, the greatest action film series of all time.This.. more

Feb 28, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

Ever wonder why Radiohead’s music is so downtrodden? Meeting People Is Easy, a 1998 Meeting People Is Easy ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sundance Film Festival Park City Utah - Day 7 Only at a film festival can you have one of your best experiences watching 12 year-old children, and younger, in prison. Seriously. Looking closely at children locked up inside an unnamed Russian.. more

Jan 24, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

Sundance Film FestivalPark City Utah - Day 6 Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden renew our hope for American fiim with their newest collaboration, Sugar. The team behind Half Nelson and Gowanus, Brooklyn add to their sterling track record with this poeti.. more

Jan 23, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

Sundance Film Festival Park City, Utah - Day 1 It is not often that you leave Wisconsin to a new destination and find it colder. MUCH COLDER. As the tempature dips into the single digits I am beginning to think my hasty packing late last night.. more

Jan 17, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

“I have a competition in me. I hate most people. I want no one else to succeed.” - Daniel Plainview One of the great American horrors is explored in There Will Be Blood, the dark side of capitalism, the dark side of our unbridled entrepreneuri.. more

Jan 17, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

Finally, this Friday will bring to Milwaukee the opening of There Will Be Blood. The most critically acclaimed film of 2007 is described as a sprawling epic of family, faith, power and oil, set on the incendiary frontier of California's turn-of-.. more

Jan 8, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

Mad Planet, 9 p.m. Perhaps no Milwaukee band better conjures the sloppy indie-rock sounds Shepherd Express ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

One of the city's oddest New Year's Day traditions, the Cool Kite Festival returns to Vete Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

