RSS

Circle Mirror Transformation

allinproductions.jpg.jpe

In Annie Baker’s play Circle Mirror Transformation, currently staged by All In Productions, art not only imitates life, it transforms it in ways unseen, changing the lives of those reflected back through that art, and with unforeseen conseq... more

Apr 11, 2017 3:35 PM Theater

blogimage15994.jpe

Annie Baker's comic-drama Circle Mirror Transformation follows a five-member ensemble through a series of isolated scenes at a community-center... more

Sep 4, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage15990.jpe

Annie Baker's comic-drama Circle Mirror Transformation follows a five-member ensemble through a series of isolated scenes at a community-center... more

Sep 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage15982.jpe

Annie Baker's comic-drama Circle Mirror Transformation follows a five-member ensemble through a series of isolated scenes at a community-center... more

Sep 2, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage15964.jpe

Annie Baker's comic-drama Circle Mirror Transformation follows a five-member ensemble through a series of isolated scenes at a community-center acting class. Kate Sherry plays... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Annie Baker's comic-drama Circle Mirror Transformation makes its local debut with the Boulevard Theatre this month. The plot follows a five-member ensemble through a series of isolated scenes at a community-center acting class. Kate Sherry ... more

Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

The 2010-2011 theatre season continues to pop-up all over the place. Next week, the Boulevard Theatre opens its new season with a Wisconsin premiere production of Circle Mirror Transformation--an ensemble show set in an acting class for non-actor.. more

Aug 11, 2011 2:44 PM Theater

The physical space of The Boulevard Theatre has been called on to play a classroom quite a bit over the years. Being a relatively small and intimate space, it actually works really well as a classroom. And I’m sure it doesn’t in any way resent th.. more

Jul 28, 2011 8:27 PM Theater

blogimage7177.jpe

With its sometimes humorous, often painful and always poignant reminders of the awkward cusp of adulthood, Dawoud Bey's "Class Pictures" at the Milwaukee Art Museum offers a glimpse into the lives of 40 high-school students from across the ... more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7126.jpe

Judging by such song titles as “Piece (Hell Yeah)” and “Indulge,” one can safely assume that Ford has not forgotten the formula that made songs like “Kiss Me Deadly” such commercial successes in the 1980s. Yet ,Today in more

Jul 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES