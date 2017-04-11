Circle Mirror Transformation
Reflecting on Life in All In Productions' 'Circle Mirror Transformation'
In Annie Baker’s play Circle Mirror Transformation, currently staged by All In Productions, art not only imitates life, it transforms it in ways unseen, changing the lives of those reflected back through that art, and with unforeseen conseq... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:35 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Boulevard's Satisfying 'Circle Mirror Transformation'
Annie Baker's comic-drama Circle Mirror Transformation makes its local debut with the Boulevard Theatre this month. The plot follows a five-member ensemble through a series of isolated scenes at a community-center acting class. Kate Sherry ... more
Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
