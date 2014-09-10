Circuit Court
Student Leader Sues UWM Over His Activism
UW-Milwaukee is playing hardball with a student leader—so hard that the student, M. Samir Siddique, sought a temporary restraining order in court against the university more
Sep 10, 2014 2:43 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 26 Comments
Vote April 2
,News Features more
Mar 27, 2013 6:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Attorneys Challenge Walker Appointee for Milwaukee County Judge
On Tuesday, Feb. 19, three candidates will vie in the nonpartisan primary for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 45, currently held by Judge Rebecca Bradley. Gov. Scott Walker appointed Bradley to that position in more
Feb 5, 2013 11:35 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee County Judicial Candidates Face Off April 3
On April 3, Milwaukee County voters will choose between Hannah Dugan and Lindsey Grady for Branch 23 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Primary Set for Feb. 21
There are three candidates on the Feb. 21 primary ballot for Branch 17 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. Nelson W. Phillips III was appointed to that branch last fall by Gov. Scott Walker; he is being challenged by Glendale Municipal..... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Earth and Space
Seasons one of a pair of History Channel series, “The Universe” and “How the Earth was Made,” have been released in a six-disc Blu-ray set, “Earth and Space.” Both programs gather astronomers and expert to talk about interesting subjects includi.. more
Nov 7, 2010 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Endorsements: Circuit Court
Elect Ellen Brostrom to Circuit Court Branch 6 Voters have two qualified candidates to replace Kitt,None more
Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments