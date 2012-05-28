Circus
mewithoutYou
In the era of downloads and iPods set on random, it's great to hear that someone still makes concept albums. mewithoutYou uses the titular Ten Stories of its latest CD to narrate a tale of a circus train wreck in 19th-century Montana. While... more
May 28, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Lebowski Goes Rocky Horror
The Cohen Brothers’ 1998 film The Big Lebowski has, (in the parlance of out times,) become something of a cult classic. When it was first released, the film was kind of a modest success for the Cohens, making $46 million worldwide on a budget o.. more
Feb 19, 2012 8:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Alterra’s New Shorewood Location
Alterra is more than just Milwaukee’s answer to Starbucks—its menu offers more diversity than its competitor. In addition to retail coffee and plenty of caffeinated beverages, Alterra offers salads, sandwiches and baked goods. Breakfast is ... more
Feb 16, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
A Bona Fide Britney Spears Comeback
Even those with little tolerance for commercial pop have got to appreciate a comeback story of this magnitude: It was less than one year ago that Britney Spears was fresh out of rehab and still enducing a barrage of brutal tabloid coverage for her.. more
Oct 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
North Mississippi Allstars
TheNorth Mississippi Allstars’ roots are deep in the Robert Johnson American blues Shake Hands With Shorty ,CD Reviews more
Apr 18, 2008 12:00 AM Tim Lambrecht Album Reviews 3 Comments