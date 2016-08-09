Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Slapstick Modernism
Whatlink could exist between Charlie Chaplin and Iggy Pop? Don’t forget: Pop gainedprominence in a band called The Stooges, which suggests a chain of cause andeffect. In Slapstick Modernism: Chaplin to Kerouac to Iggy Pop (published.. more
Aug 9, 2016 2:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Cigar Celebrities Converge on Milwaukee for Fundraiser
Photo Courtesy Ben Bell, Flickr CCOn Saturday,August 13 Milwaukee’s Old Heidelberg Park will welcome four icons of the cigarworld: Michael Giannini, Tom Lazuka, Erik Espinosa and Glen Case, as they cometo celebrate the fourth annual Brew.. more
Aug 4, 2016 3:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
The touring company Cirque Dreams puts a seasonal spin on Cirque du Soleil-styled revues with its latest production, Holidaze . Featured are the usual assortment of acrobats, dancers and aerialists, who this time don snowmen more
Nov 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
The touring company Cirque Dreams puts a seasonal spin on Cirque du Soleil-styled revues with its latest production, Holidaze . Featured are the usual assortment of acrobats, dancers and aerialists, who this time don snowmen, more
Nov 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee