Cissie Peltz
Milwaukee Art Museum Exhibits Cissie Peltz
A tribute exhibition opened at the Milwaukee Art Museum inthe Mezzanine Gallery April 23. The one wall gallery while pared down for space, illustrates volumes about aremarkable, versatile woman in: “Remembering Cissie Peltz: Artist. Collector.. more
Apr 26, 2013 6:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Revisiting Gallery NIght, "Eggs Benedict," & Legacy
Spring Gallery Night brought chilly winds, yet the crowds discovered their untiring enthusiasm for Milwaukee art, so the galleries and venues were filled. Numerous people ventured to see “ Eggs Benedict more
Apr 22, 2013 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Art and Life in Transition
The 2013 Spring Gallery Night and Day, April 19-20, explores themes reflecting life’s transitions, including the expectation of cold and rain ending in time for the popular weekend event. After 25 years, the quarterly art more
Apr 17, 2013 6:44 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Revisiting Milwaukee’s Avant Garde Coffeehouse
Revisit the grassroots of blues, folk and fingerstyle guitar this April at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova Gallery with the exhibition “The Avant Garde Coffeehouse Project.” In the 1960s, on the cusp of the counterculture, the Avant more
Apr 9, 2013 11:34 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Fair and Balanced (and Phony) Science
Evading the challenges of climate change—and thehuman responsibility to save the pl The ,News Features more
Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 4 Comments