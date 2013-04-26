RSS

Cissie Peltz

A tribute exhibition opened at the Milwaukee Art Museum inthe Mezzanine Gallery April 23. The one wall gallery  while pared down for space, illustrates volumes about aremarkable, versatile woman in: “Remembering Cissie Peltz: Artist. Collector.. more

Apr 26, 2013 6:10 PM Visual Arts

Spring Gallery Night brought chilly winds, yet the crowds discovered their untiring enthusiasm for Milwaukee art, so the galleries and venues were filled. Numerous people ventured to see “ Eggs Benedict more

Apr 22, 2013 8:18 PM Visual Arts

The 2013 Spring Gallery Night and Day, April 19-20, explores themes reflecting life’s transitions, including the expectation of cold and rain ending in time for the popular weekend event. After 25 years, the quarterly art more

Apr 17, 2013 6:44 PM Visual Arts

Revisit the grassroots of blues, folk and fingerstyle guitar this April at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova Gallery with the exhibition “The Avant Garde Coffeehouse Project.” In the 1960s, on the cusp of the counterculture, the Avant more

Apr 9, 2013 11:34 PM Visual Arts

Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

