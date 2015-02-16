No Cities To Love
Sleater-Kinney w/ Lizzo @ The Riverside Theater
To see Sleater-Kinney fill the Riverside Theater stage you’d think they’d spent most of their career performing to vast, sold-out crowds of thousands. more
Feb 16, 2015 10:18 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Sleater-Kinney's Reunion Tour Will Take Them to Milwaukee's Turner Hall
These days it’s just assumed that every once-popular (oreven once-only-kind-of-popular) band will reunite eventually, but that’s not tosay that a reunion announcement can’t occasionally truly surprise you. Lastweek the seminal riot grrrl trio S.. more
Oct 20, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Smoking Popes w/ The Friendly Lens and So So Radio
Picking up in the ’90s where bands like The Replacements and Dead Milkmen left off in the ’80s, the Smoking Popes played bold, punk-influenced pop music and fraternized with some of the era’s prominent punk and alternative bands more
May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee