No Cities To Love

concertreview_sleaterkinney.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Erik Ljung

To see Sleater-Kinney fill the Riverside Theater stage you’d think they’d spent most of their career performing to vast, sold-out crowds of thousands. more

Feb 16, 2015 10:18 AM Concert Reviews

sleaterkinney_2014_brigittesire_01_print.jpg.jpe

These days it’s just assumed that every once-popular (oreven once-only-kind-of-popular) band will reunite eventually, but that’s not tosay that a reunion announcement can’t occasionally truly surprise you. Lastweek the seminal riot grrrl trio S.. more

Oct 20, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

blogimage10829.jpe

Picking up in the ’90s where bands like The Replacements and Dead Milkmen left off in the ’80s, the Smoking Popes played bold, punk-influenced pop music and fraternized with some of the era’s prominent punk and alternative bands more

May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

