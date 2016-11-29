RSS

Cities

bookreview_janejacobs.jpg.jpe

In a time when women were expected to be quiet, and when “urban renewal” was turning cities into wastelands, Jane Jacobs was a loud voice calling for historic preservation. Robert Kanigel’s biography, The Life of Jane Jacobs emphasizes J... more

Nov 29, 2016 3:12 PM Books

blogimage3016.jpe

  Citiesare like organized religion: richly layered, often paradoxical and uniquely TheEndless City ,Books more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Books

blogimage2131.jpe

The Traveling Shepherd’s Best Wisconsin Towns poll isperfectly timed for those who want a close-to-home trip instead of awallet-bust,Cover Story more

May 15, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES