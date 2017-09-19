Citizen Action Wisconsin
Walker and Trump's Foxconn Deal May Be Worst in American History
The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more
Sep 19, 2017 4:16 PM Robert Kraig Expresso 3 Comments
Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 14-20, 2017
The Shepherd Express’ clearinghouse for activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart s... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy 1 Comments
Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 7-13, 2017
The Shepherd Express’ list of social and political activism events taking place throughout the Great Milwaukee area Sept. 7-13. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Saving Our Democracy: Aug. 10-16, 2017
The Shepherd Express’ Saving Our Democracy column for Aug. 10-16—serving as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area peacefully pushing back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies o... more
Aug 8, 2017 4:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Heroes of the Week: Citizen Action of Wisconsin Members
Citizen Action is centered around co-ops, self-governing entities created and sustained by organized citizens who are free to choose issues they care about, develop strategies and put them into action. more
Aug 7, 2017 11:15 AM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso
Health Care For Everyone
Our health system suffers from too many for-profit entities seeking their cut. But a simple solution is now out there: Bring back the public option. In Wisconsin, this means expanding BadgerCare so it can compete with private insurance comp... more
Jun 20, 2017 4:53 PM Kevin Kane Expresso 4 Comments
Milwaukee’s Trump Resistance Forms
The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more
Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
GOP ‘Giddy’ about Disenfranchising Voters
On Monday, a former aide to a Republican state senator said under oath what we’ve known all along: that GOP legislators were “giddy” and “frothing at the mouth” at the prospect of disenfranchising voters who traditionally vote for Dem... more
May 17, 2016 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Beyond Obamacare: Reining in Prescription Drug Costs
As more and more Wisconsinites are seeing rising drug costs, it is clear we must go beyond Obamacare and rein in the cost of prescription drugs. more
Nov 3, 2015 9:02 PM Kevin Kane News Features 1 Comments
Beyond Obamacare: Negotiating for a Better Deal
Health care consumers must negotiate together to get the best deal possible. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:12 PM Kevin Kane News Features 2 Comments
Beyond Obamacare
Scrutinizing insurance company rate increases, known as rate review, can make health care more transparent and affordable. But only if we use it. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:40 PM Kevin Kane News Features 3 Comments
One Reason Why Wisconsin Has Such High Health Insurance Rates
If Gov. Scott Walker was really serious about growing Wisconsin’s economy, he’d make sure that our businesses and families had access to affordable health insurance. Unfortunately, the Walker administration has done little to nothing to bri... more
Sep 8, 2015 3:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Scott Walker Proposes Another Disastrous Health Care ‘Reform’
Scott Walker, health care reform, ACA, Obamacare, Marquette Law School poll, Citizen Action of Wisconsin more
Aug 25, 2015 9:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 30 Comments
The Problem with WEDC
Female entrepreneurs should check out the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation’s (WWBIC) Strong Women Strong Coffee event on June 10. more
May 26, 2015 9:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Scott Walker’s Refusal to Create State Health Insurance Marketplace Is a Potential Disaster
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has been fighting the Affordable Care Act at every turn. Walker decided not to implement a state-based insurance exchange under the law, opted out of expanding BadgerCare with 100% federal funds and hasn’t gotten... more
Apr 14, 2015 7:39 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 15 Comments
Understanding Obamacare
Citizen Action of Wisconsin’s Kevin Kane addresses recent changes to the Affordable Care Act and makes readers aware of this year’s open enrollment period, which ends Feb. 15, 2015. more
Dec 2, 2014 10:03 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features 3 Comments
Has Walker’s WEDC Stopped Outsourcing with Taxpayer Money?
Add outsourcing loopholes to the list of complaints about Gov. Scott Walker’s flagship job creation agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). more
Nov 4, 2014 7:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 14 Comments
Is Walker’s WEDC Still Allowing Outsourcing with Taxpayer Money?
Nov 3, 2014 5:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
Burke-Walker Campaign News You Might Have Missed
Oct 28, 2014 7:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
Five Referendum Questions on County Ballot
Milwaukee County voters may be in for a bit of a shock when they find five referendum questions on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. One is a statewide more
Oct 21, 2014 10:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments