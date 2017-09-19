RSS

Citizen Action Wisconsin

foxconn.jpg.jpe

The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more

Sep 19, 2017 4:16 PM Expresso 3 Comments

boblafollette.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express’ clearinghouse for activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart s... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:14 PM Saving Our Democracy 1 Comments

educationispower.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express’ list of social and political activism events taking place throughout the Great Milwaukee area Sept. 7-13. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:45 PM Saving Our Democracy

shutdownmsdf.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express’ Saving Our Democracy column for Aug. 10-16—serving as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area peacefully pushing back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies o... more

Aug 8, 2017 4:11 PM Saving Our Democracy

citizenactionwi.jpg.jpe

Citizen Action is centered around co-ops, self-governing entities created and sustained by organized citizens who are free to choose issues they care about, develop strategies and put them into action. more

Aug 7, 2017 11:15 AM Expresso

healthcareunitedworks.jpg.jpe

Our health system suffers from too many for-profit entities seeking their cut. But a simple solution is now out there: Bring back the public option. In Wisconsin, this means expanding BadgerCare so it can compete with private insurance comp... more

Jun 20, 2017 4:53 PM Expresso 4 Comments

news1_rally.jpg.jpe

The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more

Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

voters.jpg.jpe

On Monday, a former aide to a Republican state senator said under oath what we’ve known all along: that GOP legislators were “giddy” and “frothing at the mouth” at the prospect of disenfranchising voters who traditionally vote for Dem... more

May 17, 2016 4:08 PM Expresso 2 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.jpg.jpe

As more and more Wisconsinites are seeing rising drug costs, it is clear we must go beyond Obamacare and rein in the cost of prescription drugs. more

Nov 3, 2015 9:02 PM News Features 1 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.widea.jpg.jpe

Health care consumers must negotiate together to get the best deal possible. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:12 PM News Features 2 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.jpg.jpe

Scrutinizing insurance company rate increases, known as rate review, can make health care more transparent and affordable. But only if we use it. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:40 PM News Features 3 Comments

2345.jpg.jpe

If Gov. Scott Walker was really serious about growing Wisconsin’s economy, he’d make sure that our businesses and families had access to affordable health insurance. Unfortunately, the Walker administration has done little to nothing to bri... more

Sep 8, 2015 3:46 PM Expresso 11 Comments

issue.jpg.jpe

Scott Walker, health care reform, ACA, Obamacare, Marquette Law School poll, Citizen Action of Wisconsin more

Aug 25, 2015 9:06 PM Expresso 30 Comments

issue_problemwithwedc.jpg.jpe

Female entrepreneurs should check out the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation’s (WWBIC) Strong Women Strong Coffee event on June 10. more

May 26, 2015 9:04 PM Expresso 3 Comments

news2_healthcare.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has been fighting the Affordable Care Act at every turn. Walker decided not to implement a state-based insurance exchange under the law, opted out of expanding BadgerCare with 100% federal funds and hasn’t gotten... more

Apr 14, 2015 7:39 PM Expresso 15 Comments

131029_pol_obamacaregopgift.jpg.crop.original-original.jpg.jpe

Citizen Action of Wisconsin’s Kevin Kane addresses recent changes to the Affordable Care Act and makes readers aware of this year’s open enrollment period, which ends Feb. 15, 2015. more

Dec 2, 2014 10:03 PM News Features 3 Comments

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

Add outsourcing loopholes to the list of complaints about Gov. Scott Walker’s flagship job creation agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). more

Nov 4, 2014 7:05 PM Expresso 14 Comments

scott-walker.jpg.jpe

Nov 3, 2014 5:32 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

walker-burke.jpg.jpe

Oct 28, 2014 7:41 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

130708195033-pocan-voting-booths-story-top.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County voters may be in for a bit of a shock when they find five referendum questions on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. One is a statewide more

Oct 21, 2014 10:58 PM News Features 10 Comments

