RSS

Citizen Action

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Expresso 3 Comments

voting_booth-630x420.jpg.jpe

It’s a shame that in 2016 we are still battling over the right to vote, but Republicans have made a concerted effort since the tea party wave election of 2010 to make it difficult for some voters—especially racial or ethnic minority voters,... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:53 PM Expresso 3 Comments

russ-feingold-600x404.jpg.jpe

Russ Feingold argued the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), crafted by President Barack Obama but not yet passed by Congress, would ship jobs overseas, weaken environmental protections and unfairly benefit big corporations, similar to previou... more

May 10, 2016 4:19 PM News Features 3 Comments

aleqm5g8vplp7-gusduqxboku11nl-af0q-615x345.jpg.jpe

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s decision to refuse to fully expand BadgerCare, the state’s Medicaid program, and implement other cost-savings programs under the more

Jul 9, 2014 2:15 AM News Features 15 Comments

img-county-executive-disagrees-with-plan-to-reform-milwaukee-county-government.jpg.jpe

Jun 26, 2014 7:51 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

scott_walker_ap_img_3.jpg.jpe

This is a landmark week for those who have fought for access to affordable health care. Across the country, millions of Americans—including some of this nation’s more

Apr 3, 2014 6:37 PM Expresso

083013-health-care-insurance-affordable-care-act-doctor-visit-numbers.jpg.jpe

Question: Do I have to be concerned about the end of the open enrollment period on March 31 if I don’t buy an individual policy? more

Mar 24, 2014 6:10 PM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

Question: What can I do if I don’t like the insurance I get through my employer?Answer: The Affordable Care Act has the greatest benefit for those that purchase coverage either more

Mar 12, 2014 1:24 PM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

What does Obamacare mean for older Americans? more

Feb 24, 2014 1:20 AM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

Question: How many people have already signed up for Obamacare?Answer: Figures show that at least 10 million Americans have new health insurance thanks to more

Feb 9, 2014 6:27 PM News Features

121204_barack_obama_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Question: Does Obamacare help prevent inequality?Answer: Yes. The Affordable Care Act helps reduce a massive transfer of wealth that has been taking place more

Feb 3, 2014 10:20 PM News Features

130604_obamacare_supporters_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Question: Will Obamacare fail if young people don’t sign up? more

Jan 26, 2014 11:29 PM News Features

131029_pol_obamacaregopgift.jpg.crop.original-original.jpg.jpe

Question: How does Obamacare help people with disabilities?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act, insurance options were scarce for Wisconsinites more

Jan 19, 2014 10:04 PM News Features

vdzw6nvwbeamqgbm2zmj.jpg.jpe

Question: How does Obamacare combat fraud?Answer: With health care representing 17% of our entire economy, we must be vigilant to ensure our money is being spent . more

Jan 13, 2014 2:03 AM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

Question: Do I still have time to sign up for Obamacare?Answer: Yes, the Affordable Care Act gives people ample opportunity to sign up for quality and affordable health care more

Jan 5, 2014 10:22 PM News Features

121114070044-health-care-money-monster.jpg.jpe

Residents of Milwaukee and Racine are paying 23% more or an extra $1,810 annually for large-group health insurance than Madison-area residents, according to a new analysis by more

Dec 26, 2013 11:24 AM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

Question: Can states improve upon the Obamacare?Answer: Yes. From the beginning, advocates had pushed to allow states the option of going above and beyond the requirements more

Dec 16, 2013 6:31 PM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

Question: How does the Affordable Care Act help keep us healthy?Answer: The Affordable Care Act includes the Prevention Fund, which is intended to prevent more

Dec 8, 2013 8:56 PM News Features

obama-health-insurance.jpg.jpe

Question: What does “in-network” mean and does health reform change that?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act became law, insurance companies often had a network more

Dec 2, 2013 6:00 PM News Features

obama-health-insurance.jpg.jpe

What are the major differences between plans on healthcare.gov? more

Nov 27, 2013 12:53 AM News Features

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES