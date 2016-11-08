Citizen Action
Wisconsin’s Election Laws: What Needs to Change
No matter what happened this Election Day, let's make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power.
Nov 8, 2016
Reclaiming Our Voting Rights
It's a shame that in 2016 we are still battling over the right to vote, but Republicans have made a concerted effort since the tea party wave election of 2010 to make it difficult for some voters—especially racial or ethnic minority voters,...
Aug 2, 2016
Russ Feingold Blasts Outsourcing-Friendly Trade Agreements
Russ Feingold argued the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), crafted by President Barack Obama but not yet passed by Congress, would ship jobs overseas, weaken environmental protections and unfairly benefit big corporations, similar to previou...
May 10, 2016
Walker’s Version of Health Care Reform Is Expensive
Republican Gov. Scott Walker's decision to refuse to fully expand BadgerCare, the state's Medicaid program, and implement other cost-savings programs under the
Jul 9, 2014
Milwaukee County Referendum Questions Move Forward
Jun 26, 2014
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Immoral Health Care Reform
This is a landmark week for those who have fought for access to affordable health care. Across the country, millions of Americans—including some of this nation's
Apr 3, 2014
Understanding Obamacare: Open Enrollment Period Ends March 31
Question: Do I have to be concerned about the end of the open enrollment period on March 31 if I don't buy an individual policy?
Mar 24, 2014
Understanding Obamacare: Some Options If Your Employer Provides Insurance Coverage
Question: What can I do if I don't like the insurance I get through my employer?Answer: The Affordable Care Act has the greatest benefit for those that purchase coverage either
Mar 12, 2014
Understanding Obamacare: Older Americans Get Help
What does Obamacare mean for older Americans?
Feb 24, 2014
Understanding Obamacare: At Least 10 Million Have New Insurance Coverage
Question: How many people have already signed up for Obamacare?Answer: Figures show that at least 10 million Americans have new health insurance thanks to
Feb 9, 2014
Understanding Obamacare: Health Care Reform Reduces Income Inequality
Question: Does Obamacare help prevent inequality?Answer: Yes. The Affordable Care Act helps reduce a massive transfer of wealth that has been taking place
Feb 3, 2014
Understanding Obamacare: Young Adults Should Sign Up
Question: Will Obamacare fail if young people don't sign up?
Jan 26, 2014
Understanding Obamacare: People With Disabilities Can Get Coverage
Question: How does Obamacare help people with disabilities?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act, insurance options were scarce for Wisconsinites
Jan 19, 2014
Understanding Obamacare: Cracking Down on Fraud
Question: How does Obamacare combat fraud?Answer: With health care representing 17% of our entire economy, we must be vigilant to ensure our money is being spent .
Jan 13, 2014
Understanding Obamacare: You Still Have Time to Enroll
Question: Do I still have time to sign up for Obamacare?Answer: Yes, the Affordable Care Act gives people ample opportunity to sign up for quality and affordable health care
Jan 5, 2014
Milwaukee's Insurance Rates Are High, And Policies Are Low Quality
Residents of Milwaukee and Racine are paying 23% more or an extra $1,810 annually for large-group health insurance than Madison-area residents, according to a new analysis by
Dec 26, 2013
Understanding Obamacare: States Have Flexibility to Deliver Health Care
Question: Can states improve upon the Obamacare?Answer: Yes. From the beginning, advocates had pushed to allow states the option of going above and beyond the requirements
Dec 16, 2013
Understanding Obamacare: Preventive Medicine Is Key
Question: How does the Affordable Care Act help keep us healthy?Answer: The Affordable Care Act includes the Prevention Fund, which is intended to prevent
Dec 8, 2013
Understanding Obamacare: Stronger Out-of-Network Emergency Room Protections
Question: What does "in-network" mean and does health reform change that?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act became law, insurance companies often had a network
Dec 2, 2013
Understanding Obamacare: What Are The Major Differences Between Plans On Healthcare.gov?
What are the major differences between plans on healthcare.gov?
Nov 27, 2013