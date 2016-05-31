RSS

Citizen Kane

Steve Spice examines the cinematic output of Orson Welles. more

May 31, 2016 1:04 PM A&E Feature

Steve Spice examines Gregg Toland’s cinematic vision in two classic films, Wuthering Heights and Citizen Kane. more

Dec 29, 2015 7:28 PM A&E Feature

Tracing Orson Welles’ roots from his Midwestern upbringing through his early successes, award-winning Milwaukee writer Patrick McGilligan’s Young Orson: The Years of Luck and Genius on the Path to Citizen Kane is a sweeping narrative, groun... more

Dec 1, 2015 6:58 PM Books

Nov 19, 2015 4:13 PM I Hate Hollywood

Many great films have used newspapers in plots and settings. All the President’s Men is one of the best. more

Jul 14, 2015 9:23 PM Film Reviews

Jul 9, 2015 5:32 PM I Hate Hollywood

Jun 15, 2015 6:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

Orson Welles was born 100 years ago this month in Kenosha. To celebrate his centennial, the Citizen Welles Society of Kenosha is sponsoring a month of events honoring the legendary filmmaker and radio pioneer. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:18 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

In the mid-1950s, Hollywood proudly proclaimed that “Movies Are Better Than Ever.” And it was hard to argue the point, with many of the brightest stars at their peak, innovations such as wide-screen cinemascope, 3D and patron-friendly pr... more

Oct 1, 2014 1:25 AM A&E Feature

 WilliamRandolph Hearst was a looming figure in American history, even before OrsonWelles memorably transposed him into a half-fictional character. Even after hisdeath in 1951, the media empire he built carried on and shows no signs ofslowin.. more

Jun 19, 2013 2:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

Of all the post-counterculture oddities that the film industry created around the time, 1973’s The Sting stands out as one of the more interesting. Set in Depression-era Chicago, this complex heist film catches Roberts Shaw and Redford more

Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Orcha is all over the place, often in listenable ways. The Milwaukee quintet may have jam-band inclinations, but the group keeps things relatively focused on its debut CD. Lost Out in the Abyss mixes New Age acoustic guitars with heavier ro... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

When Happy Birthday frontman Kyle Thomas was too scared to play his own songs in November 2008, he recruited guitarist Chris Weisman and drummer Ruth Garbus (of Feathers, a band on Devendra Banhart’s Gnomonsong label) to help him perform at more

Jul 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Two new books by a pairof articulate, intelligent critics do just that, informing and pro Blues & Chaos: The Music Writing ofRobert Palmer ,Books more

Dec 28, 2009 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

