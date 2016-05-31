Citizen Kane
Farewell to Rosebud?
Steve Spice examines the cinematic output of Orson Welles. more
May 31, 2016 1:04 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
The Cinematic Vision of ‘Citizen Kane’ and ‘Wuthering Heights’
Steve Spice examines Gregg Toland’s cinematic vision in two classic films, Wuthering Heights and Citizen Kane. more
Dec 29, 2015 7:28 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Orson Welles ‘on the Path to Citizen Kane’
Tracing Orson Welles’ roots from his Midwestern upbringing through his early successes, award-winning Milwaukee writer Patrick McGilligan’s Young Orson: The Years of Luck and Genius on the Path to Citizen Kane is a sweeping narrative, groun... more
Dec 1, 2015 6:58 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Getting Filmish
Nov 19, 2015 4:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Newspapers on Film
Many great films have used newspapers in plots and settings. All the President’s Men is one of the best. more
Jul 14, 2015 9:23 PM Richard G. Carter Film Reviews
The Magic World of Orson Welles
Jul 9, 2015 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Magic of Orson Welles
Jun 15, 2015 6:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Kenosha Celebrates the Centennial of Orson Welles
Orson Welles was born 100 years ago this month in Kenosha. To celebrate his centennial, the Citizen Welles Society of Kenosha is sponsoring a month of events honoring the legendary filmmaker and radio pioneer. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:18 PM Matthew J. Prigge Film Reviews 1 Comments
Hollywood’s Classic Years?
In the mid-1950s, Hollywood proudly proclaimed that “Movies Are Better Than Ever.” And it was hard to argue the point, with many of the brightest stars at their peak, innovations such as wide-screen cinemascope, 3D and patron-friendly pr... more
Oct 1, 2014 1:25 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Citizen Hearst
WilliamRandolph Hearst was a looming figure in American history, even before OrsonWelles memorably transposed him into a half-fictional character. Even after hisdeath in 1951, the media empire he built carried on and shows no signs ofslowin.. more
Jun 19, 2013 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Sting
Of all the post-counterculture oddities that the film industry created around the time, 1973’s The Sting stands out as one of the more interesting. Set in Depression-era Chicago, this complex heist film catches Roberts Shaw and Redford more
Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Orcha
Orcha is all over the place, often in listenable ways. The Milwaukee quintet may have jam-band inclinations, but the group keeps things relatively focused on its debut CD. Lost Out in the Abyss mixes New Age acoustic guitars with heavier ro... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Happy Birthday w/ Residual Echoes and The Jaill DJs
When Happy Birthday frontman Kyle Thomas was too scared to play his own songs in November 2008, he recruited guitarist Chris Weisman and drummer Ruth Garbus (of Feathers, a band on Devendra Banhart’s Gnomonsong label) to help him perform at more
Jul 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Blues & Chaos,’ ‘Heroes and Villains’
Two new books by a pairof articulate, intelligent critics do just that, informing and pro Blues & Chaos: The Music Writing ofRobert Palmer ,Books more
Dec 28, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments