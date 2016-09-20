RSS

Citizens For A Strong America

dailydose_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations and what prosecutors called a “criminal scheme” meant to circumvent the state’s campa... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:15 PM News Features 14 Comments

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

The John Doe investigationis back in the news, which should bring with it a close examination of theway that the Wisconsin Club for Growth moved money around during the 2011 and2012 recalls.Prosecutors say itcoordinated its efforts with Scot.. more

Dec 17, 2014 9:42 PM Daily Dose 6 Comments

dirla9ri9.jpg.jpe

Newly obtained tax forms from the Wisconsin Club for Growth show that the controversial group received a $1 million donation as part of its $8 million of revenues more

Apr 2, 2014 1:08 AM News Features

meet-the-gop-superstar-governor-who-could-steal-chris-christies-thunder-in-2016-800x390.jpg.jpe

Although three appeals court judges breathed new life into the John Doe 2 investigation into potential crimes committed by Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and more

Feb 5, 2014 2:41 AM News Features

scott-walker.jpg.jpe

According to a weekend report in the Wall Street Journal, the new John Doe investigation into special interest spending in the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin recalls is wider than first thought more

Nov 20, 2013 2:29 AM News Features

target.jpg.jpe

Very little is known about the new John Doe investigation that has emerged from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and is being conducted by special prosecutor Francis Schmitz, a more

Nov 6, 2013 2:00 AM News Features

blogimage11067.jpe

No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which runs more

May 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES