Citizens For A Strong America
Leaked John Doe Documents Shed Light on Scott Walker’s ‘Karl Rove’
Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations and what prosecutors called a “criminal scheme” meant to circumvent the state’s campa... more
Sep 20, 2016 4:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
Why Did Wisconsin Club for Growth Send $750K to a Dark-Money Group in Missouri Last Year?
The John Doe investigationis back in the news, which should bring with it a close examination of theway that the Wisconsin Club for Growth moved money around during the 2011 and2012 recalls.Prosecutors say itcoordinated its efforts with Scot.. more
Dec 17, 2014 9:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 6 Comments
Who Was Wisconsin Club for Growth’s $1 Million Donor?
Newly obtained tax forms from the Wisconsin Club for Growth show that the controversial group received a $1 million donation as part of its $8 million of revenues more
Apr 2, 2014 1:08 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is John Doe 2 Dead or Alive?
Although three appeals court judges breathed new life into the John Doe 2 investigation into potential crimes committed by Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and more
Feb 5, 2014 2:41 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
John Doe #2 Looking at Walker’s Campaign Committee and Dozens of Conservative Groups
According to a weekend report in the Wall Street Journal, the new John Doe investigation into special interest spending in the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin recalls is wider than first thought more
Nov 20, 2013 2:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The New John Doe Investigation
Very little is known about the new John Doe investigation that has emerged from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and is being conducted by special prosecutor Francis Schmitz, a more
Nov 6, 2013 2:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
