City Guide
City Guide 2017: 35 Years of Serving Milwaukee
A reflection upon the Shepherd Express’ 35-year history of continuous publication in the city of Milwaukee, by David Luhrssen, editor of the annual City Guide. more
Apr 11, 2017 11:12 AM Louis Fortis City Guide 2 Comments
Milwaukee Dining Guide 2017
Whether you’re in the mood for burgers or sushi, you can find what you’re hungry for in the Shepherd Express’ City Guide Dining Guide. more
Apr 11, 2017 12:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
Hidden Gems
The Shepherd Express 2015 City Guide’s “Hidden Treasures” explores the Milwaukee area’s little-known retail establishments, restaurants and points of interest. more
Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
City Guide 2014: Dining Guide
Reviews by Jeff Beutner (J.B.), Susan Harpt Grimes (S.H.G.), Lisa Kaiser (L.K.), David Luhrssen (D.L.), Kevin Lynch (K.L.), Selena Milewski (S.M.), Lora N,A&E Feature more
Apr 2, 2014 12:38 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
WAMI Announces 2011 Nominees
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry on Friday announced the nominees for its 2011 WAMI Awards. The WAMIs had developed a reputation as out of touch at the beginning of the decadefor too long, it seemed the most surefire way to be nominated for a WAM.. more
Mar 7, 2011 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
On the Road
The title, Road, Movie, plays on a genre that has become one of Hollywood's most cliché-driven product lines. Fortunately, the film by Dev Bengal is a road picture of superior horsepower and a kind of Cinema Paradiso on wheels. Beautifully f.. more
Mar 7, 2011 12:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mother Courage: An MP3 Promo
A good portion of my job involves receiving and processing press releases from local theatre companies. A couple of days ago, I received an interesting one for Off The Wall's upcoming production of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage.A show that ha.. more
Feb 24, 2011 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
John Gasser channels Brian Butch
In February 2008, the Badgers were down one to Indiana with 12 seconds left. This happened: Fast forward to last night. Freshman John Gasser (he of UW's only ever triple double) wins the game for Wisconsin against Michigan: more
Feb 24, 2011 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Walker Breaks Campaign Promise In Budget Repair Bill
Feb 23, 2011 9:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Walker Asked “Koch” for Message Help
Feb 23, 2011 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Walker’s Koch-ed-Out Call
If you thought that Scott Walker’s war on Wisconsin workers was about the state budget, here’s yet another piece of evidence that it’s purely about politics (and Walker’s ambition). Walker took a call yesterday from someone alleg.. more
Feb 23, 2011 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Exodus to the Big Time
Ira B. Nadel isn’t entirely fond of the subject of his latest biography. Previously, Nadel explored the lives of such estimable cultural figures as Leonard Cohen, David Mamet and Ezra Pound. But in Leon Uris: Life of a Best Seller (University o.. more
Feb 23, 2011 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sunset Playhouse Season Announcement Party
It’s always nice to get a press release on a theatre company’s new season. This is the time of year when those releases start to roll-in. Already Theatrical tendencies, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and The Skylight have announced their offerings.. more
Feb 23, 2011 12:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Duke for Kids
In honor of Black History Month, Scholastic Storybook Treasures has released a DVD for children, “Duke Ellington … and More Stories to Celebrate Great Figures in African American History.” Forest Whitaker’s resonant, almost poetic narration is .. more
Feb 21, 2011 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Quiet As It's Kept with Andre Lee Ellis and Company
Theatre group Andre Lee Ellis and Company closes out its 17th season next week with a tribute to the ancestral legacy of African American folk heroes. The cast of characters for Quiet As It’s Kept read like a who’s who of classic American folk .. more
Feb 17, 2011 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bye Bye Liver Milwaukee
The Comedysportz Garage feels kind of like a cross between a traditional comedy club and high school prom. It's a large space. People sit scattered about at various tables drinking. Vintage ‘80's pop plays through a rather nice sound system. It'.. more
Feb 7, 2011 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
7th Annual Milwaukee City Guide
Talk to someone who has recently moved to Milwaukee from a larger place like New York, Bos Prairie Home Companion ,News Features more
Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 1 Comments