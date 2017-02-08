RSS

City Lights Brewing

Will Milwaukee eventually reclaim its title as Brew City? Here are some local breweries and brewpubs you can look forward to in 2017. more

Feb 8, 2017 2:12 PM Eat/Drink

Food & Froth, an annual fundraiser benefitting theMilwaukee Public Museum’s exhibits and educational programs, will be held atthe museum on Saturday, Feb. 18.The event will feature more than 200 beers, ciders and meadsfro.. more

Feb 6, 2017 5:52 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011.. more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

