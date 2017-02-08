City Lights Brewing
Drink Up, Brew City: Breweries and Brewpubs to Look for in 2017
Will Milwaukee eventually reclaim its title as Brew City? Here are some local breweries and brewpubs you can look forward to in 2017. more
Feb 8, 2017 2:12 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Milwaukee Public Museum Hosts 19th Annual Food & Froth Fundraiser
Food & Froth, an annual fundraiser benefitting theMilwaukee Public Museum’s exhibits and educational programs, will be held atthe museum on Saturday, Feb. 18.The event will feature more than 200 beers, ciders and meadsfro.. more
Feb 6, 2017 5:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011.. more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee