City Of Milwaukee
New Leadership Comes to an Ever-Changing East Side
The new head of the East Side BID, Kristin Godfrey, discusses her vision for the neighborhood. more
Sep 12, 2017 4:35 PM Rob Hullum News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee Day, Back Again for 2017
It’s that time of year again: the Brewers are back in town, the weather is ever-so-slowly getting nicer, and tax day is perilously close. And, of course, this Friday is April 14 – 4/14 – better known around here as Milwaukee Day or, according to W.. more
Apr 10, 2017 3:22 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
ACLU Sues Over MPD’s Racially Biased Traffic Stop Policy
“Since I’ve been living in Wisconsin I’ve gotten to a point where I’m always looking over my shoulder. There’s an anxiety when I go out and take a ride down the street." more
Feb 28, 2017 4:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Four-Way Race for Municipal Court Judge
The Feb. 21 primary ballot includes a four-way race for Milwaukee Municipal Court Branch 1. Judge Valarie Hill faces three attorneys: William Crowley, Kail Decker and Brian Michel. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Serious About Play
Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy discusses MKE Plays, a three-year plan he helped launch this spring in order to help renovate several of the city’s most dilapidated playgrounds. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:28 PM Selena Milewski Off the Cuff
Milwaukee On Two Wheels
Bicycling is an environmentally friendly, healthful and enjoyable mode of transportation, and ridership has increased steeply over the last two decades. On a national level, the number of bicycle commuters has nearly doubled in the 70 large... more
Jun 25, 2014 12:47 AM Selena Milewski A&E Feature 1 Comments
New Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy Shares His Agenda
In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more
Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
City of Milwaukee Recovers Sensitive Stolen Thumb Drive
Thousands of City of Milwaukee employees risked having their personal information accessed after a thumb drive loaded with confidential data was stolen last fall, but now there's cause for relief: Police have made an arrest in that theft and recov.. more
Jan 9, 2014 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Crumbs from the Table of Joy
The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Crazy Rocket Fuel
Milwaukee distaff rockabilly foursome Crazy Rocket Fuel make their retro country rockin' danceable while playing up bad girl imagery. Some of the language and metaphor they employ would surely have gotten Wanda Jackson a radio ban in her '5... more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 5 Comments