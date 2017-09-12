RSS

City Of Milwaukee

kristingodfrey.jpg.jpe

The new head of the East Side BID, Kristin Godfrey, discusses her vision for the neighborhood. more

Sep 12, 2017 4:35 PM News Features 1 Comments

milwaukeeday.jpg.jpe

It’s that time of year again: the Brewers are back in town, the weather is ever-so-slowly getting nicer, and tax day is perilously close. And, of course, this Friday is April 14 – 4/14 – better known around here as Milwaukee Day or, according to W.. more

Apr 10, 2017 3:22 PM Around MKE

news1_police.jpg.jpe

“Since I’ve been living in Wisconsin I’ve gotten to a point where I’m always looking over my shoulder. There’s an anxiety when I go out and take a ride down the street." more

Feb 28, 2017 4:37 PM News Features 3 Comments

4way.jpg.jpe

The Feb. 21 primary ballot includes a four-way race for Milwaukee Municipal Court Branch 1. Judge Valarie Hill faces three attorneys: William Crowley, Kail Decker and Brian Michel. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:14 PM News Features 3 Comments

offthecuff_michaelmurphy.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy discusses MKE Plays, a three-year plan he helped launch this spring in order to help renovate several of the city’s most dilapidated playgrounds. more

Aug 18, 2015 9:28 PM Off the Cuff

biking.jpg.jpe

Bicycling is an environmentally friendly, healthful and enjoyable mode of transportation, and ridership has increased steeply over the last two decades. On a national level, the number of bicycle commuters has nearly doubled in the 70 large... more

Jun 25, 2014 12:47 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

news_1.jpg.jpe

In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more

Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM News Features

milwaukee police car.jpg.jpe

Thousands of City of Milwaukee employees risked having their personal information accessed after a thumb drive loaded with confidential data was stolen last fall, but now there's cause for relief: Police have made an arrest in that theft and recov.. more

Jan 9, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage13572.jpe

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11796.jpe

In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more

Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9852.jpe

Milwaukee distaff rockabilly foursome Crazy Rocket Fuel make their retro country rockin' danceable while playing up bad girl imagery. Some of the language and metaphor they employ would surely have gotten Wanda Jackson a radio ban in her '5... more

Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES