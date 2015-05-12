RSS

City Year Milwaukee

Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including Theatre Gigante’s Terminus, City Year Milwaukee’s fifth anniversary and VISIT Milwaukee’s annual meeting at Turner Hall Ballroom. more

May 12, 2015 8:52 PM Around MKE

offthecuff_(bydanbishop).jpg.jpe

Photo by Dan Bishop

This fall City Year Milwaukee marks five years of education and inspiration in the community. The program is part of a national effort to place tutors in inner-city schools and assist struggling students. Executive Director Jason Holton has... more

Nov 25, 2014 11:05 PM Off the Cuff

expresso2.jpg.jpe

Founded in Boston in 1988, the nonprofit City Year partners with public schools to offer full-time targeted intervention (tutoring and mentorship) for at-risk students. The organization uses the more

Jul 17, 2014 5:53 PM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES