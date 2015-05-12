City Year Milwaukee
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including Theatre Gigante’s Terminus, City Year Milwaukee’s fifth anniversary and VISIT Milwaukee’s annual meeting at Turner Hall Ballroom. more
May 12, 2015
Helping Struggling Students
This fall City Year Milwaukee marks five years of education and inspiration in the community. The program is part of a national effort to place tutors in inner-city schools and assist struggling students. Executive Director Jason Holton has... more
Nov 25, 2014
Heroes of the Week: City Year Milwaukee AmeriCorps Members
Founded in Boston in 1988, the nonprofit City Year partners with public schools to offer full-time targeted intervention (tutoring and mentorship) for at-risk students. The organization uses the more
Jul 17, 2014