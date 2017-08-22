Civil Rights Act
The Audacity of Hate
Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more
Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Waukesha’s Water Request Could Violate Civil Rights Law
Is the City of Waukesha violating the Civil Rights Act by seeking federal funding to pipe in Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact? more
Sep 29, 2015 9:27 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
The Republicans’ Magic Slate
What do Wisconsin Republicans really believe? Be careful before you answer. The answer apparently can change as quickly as they can wipe clean their Magic Slate more
May 28, 2014 5:28 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
The End of Free Speech in Wisconsin
On July 9, 1964, a week after President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act... more
Dec 7, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 20 Comments