hateelvertbarnes.jpg.jpe

Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more

Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

news2.jpg.jpe

Is the City of Waukesha violating the Civil Rights Act by seeking federal funding to pipe in Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact? more

Sep 29, 2015 9:27 PM News Features 5 Comments

idc_irw1tyrw.jpg.jpe

What do Wisconsin Republicans really believe? Be careful before you answer. The answer apparently can change as quickly as they can wipe clean their Magic Slate more

May 28, 2014 5:28 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

blogimage16992.jpe

On July 9, 1964, a week after President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act... more

Dec 7, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 20 Comments

