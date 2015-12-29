RSS

Civil Rights Movement

With the rise of Black Lives Matter, the publication of Civil Rights For Beginners becomes especially timely. Paul Von Blum’s “documentary comic book” boils down centuries of African American resistance from slave ship revolts through th... more

Dec 29, 2015 8:16 PM Books

Under Ava DuVernay’s direction, Selma captures the uncertainty and the lethal dangers that confronted civil rights activists. The film is a masterpiece. For anyone who despairs at the prospect of battling injustice, it serves as a great ins... more

Jan 13, 2015 9:39 PM Film Reviews

The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) and other civil rights groups were instrumental in changing the face of American society during the 1960s. Largely student-based, these grassroots orga... more

Apr 7, 2014 5:51 PM Books

2013 marked the 50th anniversary of the celebrated March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his celebrated “I Have a Dream” speech. This historic event has been covered extensively over the last half-century, yet a rob... more

Jan 15, 2014 1:02 AM Books

In 1953, enrollment at the University of Wisconsin hit its lowest ebb since the Second World War at just over 13,000. In 1960, with American fear of Soviet expansion past the point of panic, the university received more than a million more

Jul 31, 2013 12:00 AM Books

Imagine what it might have been like to see Jackie Robinson debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. The first black major league baseball player of the modern era was a herald of the civil rights movement—indeed, he was more

Apr 12, 2013 4:23 PM Theater

First Stage creates an interesting historical contrast in Jonathan Gillard Daly's To The Promised Land. The story of life in Milwaukee for an African-American girl named Ruth during the civil rights movement fluidly alternates with the stor... more

Jan 31, 2013 3:32 PM Theater

When he arrived in Washington in 1945 as the Member of House of Representatives for Harlem, Adam Clayton Powell was denied service at most of the capital’s lunch counters and bars. He left office a quarter-century later under clouds of controvers.. more

Jan 28, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Forty years after the assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., a black man stands a chance of becoming President. Perhaps America has finally become the Promised Land King foretold in one of his much quoted sermons—a land he somehow knew h.. more

May 22, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

