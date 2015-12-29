Civil Rights Movement
Civil Rights For Beginners (For Beginners), by Paul Von Blum
With the rise of Black Lives Matter, the publication of Civil Rights For Beginners becomes especially timely. Paul Von Blum’s “documentary comic book” boils down centuries of African American resistance from slave ship revolts through th... more
Dec 29, 2015 8:16 PM David Luhrssen Books
Selma
Under Ava DuVernay’s direction, Selma captures the uncertainty and the lethal dangers that confronted civil rights activists. The film is a masterpiece. For anyone who despairs at the prospect of battling injustice, it serves as a great ins... more
Jan 13, 2015 9:39 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Memories of Freedom Summer
The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) and other civil rights groups were instrumental in changing the face of American society during the 1960s. Largely student-based, these grassroots orga... more
Apr 7, 2014 5:51 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Economic Fairness for All
2013 marked the 50th anniversary of the celebrated March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his celebrated “I Have a Dream” speech. This historic event has been covered extensively over the last half-century, yet a rob... more
Jan 15, 2014 1:02 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Cold War University: Madison and the New Left in the Sixties (University of Wisconsin Press), by Matthew Levin
In 1953, enrollment at the University of Wisconsin hit its lowest ebb since the Second World War at just over 13,000. In 1960, with American fear of Soviet expansion past the point of panic, the university received more than a million more
Jul 31, 2013 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books
Jackie Robinson Onstage at the Marcus Center
Imagine what it might have been like to see Jackie Robinson debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. The first black major league baseball player of the modern era was a herald of the civil rights movement—indeed, he was more
Apr 12, 2013 4:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
To The Promised Land With First Stage
First Stage creates an interesting historical contrast in Jonathan Gillard Daly's To The Promised Land. The story of life in Milwaukee for an African-American girl named Ruth during the civil rights movement fluidly alternates with the stor... more
Jan 31, 2013 3:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Angry Harlem Voice
When he arrived in Washington in 1945 as the Member of House of Representatives for Harlem, Adam Clayton Powell was denied service at most of the capital’s lunch counters and bars. He left office a quarter-century later under clouds of controvers.. more
Jan 28, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tom Brokaw Remembers MLK
Forty years after the assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., a black man stands a chance of becoming President. Perhaps America has finally become the Promised Land King foretold in one of his much quoted sermons—a land he somehow knew h.. more
May 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Young Dubliners
A raucous band of Irish transplants, L.A.’s Young Dubliners take the stage tonight With All Due Respect: The Irish Sessions ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee