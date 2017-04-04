Civil Rights
Who is Leading Milwaukee’s Black Lives Matter Movement?
The energy around Milwaukee’s Black Lives Matter is abundant, organizers say. The resources to capitalize on that energy, less so. more
Wisconsin's Guantanamo Bay for Kids
The ACLU found solitary confinement, defined as torture by the United Nations, was routinely used on up to 20% of the juvenile inmates at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, often lasting for months. more
Uihlein Hall Hosts 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration
A little known fact is that Milwaukee and Atlanta, Dr.Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace, are the only two cities that havecelebrated his birthday annually since 1984. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Milwaukeewill celebrate Dr. King’s legacy at Uihle.. more
An Interview with 'North of Dixie' author Mark Speltz
North of Dixie: Civil Rights Photography Beyond the South ,the new book from Mark Speltz and Getty Publications, is perhaps the mostpowerful history book with local ties of the season. With over 100 photographs(many never-before published).. more
Is It Time to Reform the Milwaukee Police?
Even before Sylville Smith was fatally shot by a Milwaukee police officer on Aug. 13 and unrest erupted in the Sherman Park neighborhood, a community coalition was forming to address police-community relations in the city. more
An Un-American Election
As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more
Is Wisconsin’s Hate Crimes Law Working?
“The huge underreporting of hate crimes makes us keenly aware that many victims find no confidence in the legal system to provide them justice when they have been victimized,” said Reggie Jackson of America’s Black Holocaust Museum. more
Auditions For BEST OF ENEMIES with Acacia
Some time ago, playwright Mark St. Germaine adapted Osha Gray Davidson’s bestselling Best of Enemies for the stage. It tells the story of a friendship struck between a member of the KKK and an African-American civili rights activist in Dur.. more
Political Anger at Its Lightest and Darkest
Democratic anger and Republican anger are as different as day and night. more
UWM Civil Rights Lawsuit Heads to Federal Court
The lawsuit brought by UW-Milwaukee student leaders is now a federal case. more
The No-Surprise DA’s Decision on the Dontre Hamilton Shooting
No one can be surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge a fired MPD officer Christopher Manney for shooting Dontre Hamilton, a mentally ill black man, since it’s the same decision that’s been rep... more
What You Need to Know About the Voter ID Law
Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more
Democratic Candidates for Attorney General Make Their Case
On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more
Hating Hillary and Other Women
Republicans don’t see any reason to wait around until 2016 for the next presidential election to start insulting Hillary Clinton and the women of America. more
Republicans Against Democracy
Remember community Get Out The Vote campaigns? Those were the days. Although most of the warm memories folks have as they get older, in which everything was idyllic in the old days, are more
March on Washington Remembered
Fifty years after the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr.’s soaring “I Have a Dream” speech may be the moment most remembered todayMarch on Washington, Martin Luther King, MLK, I Have a Dream... more
‘They Always Get Away’
Since tabloid television trials often appear to revolve around the attractiveness of female victims or defendants, they seldom deal with profound social questions we all more
The Fight for Marriage Equality Continues
Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court’s impending rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples. more
42
When Jackie Robinson crossed the color line at Ebbets Field in 1947, many Americans weren’t ready to see a black man play ball in the same league as white men. Seven years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against legal more
The Supreme Court's Radical New Precedent
Out of all the newsworthy comments during this week's Supreme Court debate over the legality of same-sex marriage bans, none was more revealing—or troubling—than that which came from Justice Sonya Sotomayor. more
