The energy around Milwaukee’s Black Lives Matter is abundant, organizers say. The resources to capitalize on that energy, less so. more

Apr 4, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 3 Comments

The ACLU found solitary confinement, defined as torture by the United Nations, was routinely used on up to 20% of the juvenile inmates at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, often lasting for months. more

Jan 31, 2017 2:13 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

A little known fact is that Milwaukee and Atlanta, Dr.Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace, are the only two cities that havecelebrated his birthday annually since 1984. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Milwaukeewill celebrate Dr. King’s legacy at Uihle.. more

Jan 10, 2017 7:07 PM Around MKE

North of Dixie: Civil Rights Photography Beyond the South ,the new book from Mark Speltz and Getty Publications, is perhaps the mostpowerful history book with local ties of the season. With over 100 photographs(many never-before published).. more

Dec 19, 2016 6:42 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Even before Sylville Smith was fatally shot by a Milwaukee police officer on Aug. 13 and unrest erupted in the Sherman Park neighborhood, a community coalition was forming to address police-community relations in the city. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:38 PM News Features 5 Comments

As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more

Nov 15, 2016 1:49 PM Taking Liberties 29 Comments

“The huge underreporting of hate crimes makes us keenly aware that many victims find no confidence in the legal system to provide them justice when they have been victimized,” said Reggie Jackson of America’s Black Holocaust Museum. more

Sep 6, 2016 4:33 PM News Features 11 Comments

Some time ago, playwright Mark St. Germaine adapted Osha Gray Davidson’s bestselling Best of Enemies for the stage. It tells the story of a friendship struck between a member of the KKK and an African-American civili rights activist in Dur.. more

Aug 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Democratic anger and Republican anger are as different as day and night. more

Feb 16, 2016 2:32 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

The lawsuit brought by UW-Milwaukee student leaders is now a federal case. more

Jan 13, 2015 10:30 PM News Features 92 Comments

No one can be surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge a fired MPD officer Christopher Manney for shooting Dontre Hamilton, a mentally ill black man, since it’s the same decision that’s been rep... more

Dec 23, 2014 11:38 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more

Sep 24, 2014 3:27 AM News Features 10 Comments

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more

Jul 16, 2014 1:04 AM News Features 11 Comments

Republicans don’t see any reason to wait around until 2016 for the next presidential election to start insulting Hillary Clinton and the women of America. more

Jul 9, 2014 1:16 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Remember community Get Out The Vote campaigns? Those were the days. Although most of the warm memories folks have as they get older, in which everything was idyllic in the old days, are more

Mar 19, 2014 5:23 PM Taking Liberties

Fifty years after the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr.’s soaring “I Have a Dream” speech may be the moment most remembered todayMarch on Washington, Martin Luther King, MLK, I Have a Dream... more

Aug 20, 2013 11:36 PM News Features

Since tabloid television trials often appear to revolve around the attractiveness of female victims or defendants, they seldom deal with profound social questions we all more

Jul 17, 2013 1:01 AM Taking Liberties

Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court’s impending rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples. more

Apr 23, 2013 9:53 PM News Features

When Jackie Robinson crossed the color line at Ebbets Field in 1947, many Americans weren’t ready to see a black man play ball in the same league as white men. Seven years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against legal more

Apr 9, 2013 11:51 PM Film Reviews

Out of all the newsworthy comments during this week's Supreme Court debate over the legality of same-sex marriage bans, none was more revealing—or troubling—than that which came from Justice Sonya Sotomayor. more

Mar 29, 2013 2:18 PM News Features

