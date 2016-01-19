RSS
Civil Service
Walker’s Goal Is Destroying Progressive Wisconsin
The Republican-dominated state Legislature is poised to overhaul the state’s civil service system, undoing a major progressive feat accomplished by then-Wisconsin Gov. Robert La Follette to ensure fairness in the workplace. more
Jan 19, 2016 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 12 Comments
Don’t Let the Steady Creep of Corruption Take Hold
Wisconsin Republicans seem to be intent on turning the state into one that’s completely corrupt. more
Oct 6, 2015 9:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Charges of Nepotism and Favoritism at Milwaukee DHS Office
State employees are speaking out about promotions and bonuses given to relatives of managers within the State Department of Health Services (DHS) Milwaukee more
Jun 11, 2013 10:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 16 Comments
