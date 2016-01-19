RSS

Civil Service

The Republican-dominated state Legislature is poised to overhaul the state’s civil service system, undoing a major progressive feat accomplished by then-Wisconsin Gov. Robert La Follette to ensure fairness in the workplace. more

Jan 19, 2016

Wisconsin Republicans seem to be intent on turning the state into one that’s completely corrupt. more

Oct 6, 2015

State employees are speaking out about promotions and bonuses given to relatives of managers within the State Department of Health Services (DHS) Milwaukee more

Jun 11, 2013

