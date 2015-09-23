RSS

Claire Stigliani And Susan Worsh

theatre on main ilyypnc.jpg.jpe

Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a fun, little musical comic fugue that delves into the nature of love in the 20th century that debuted Off-Broadway in the mid-’90s. It speaks to certain universals abou.. more

Sep 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

The attendance tallies for the Wisconsin State Fair are in, and they're impressive. This year the event drew about a million people, more than Summerfest. So why doesn't it attract the same kind of media coverage and attention that Summerfest does.. more

Aug 19, 2015 6:35 PM On Music

0811-wi-ave-2-buses-mjs-3092-2_10858473.jpg.jpe

Good news for all you bus riders out there.The Milwaukee County Transit System has just introduced M•Card online.  The M•Card replaces paper bus passes and allows users to avoid having to hurriedly count exact change.In the past, M•Card users have.. more

Aug 5, 2015 10:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

20 years at any job is a long time in the modern world. 20 years working at ComedySportz, though? That’s like...2,000 years anywhere else. It’s just weird. No one does that. Dave Bogan evidently has done that, though. Having worked at Come.. more

Aug 5, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

thinkstockphotos-118616452.jpg.jpe

Boats, bags, blues, BBQ, beer... What do all these things have in common?  BuckyFest!Brought to you by Bucky's Lakeside Pub & Grill, Buckyfest takes place over the course of three days and nights on beautiful Okauchee Lake.  Bucky's will block off.. more

Jul 31, 2015 2:11 PM Sponsored Content

blogimage12060.jpe

Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11978.jpe

Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11930.jpe

Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11909.jpe

Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11901.jpe

Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES