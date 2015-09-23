Claire Stigliani And Susan Worsh
'I Love You, You’re Perfect' This Weekend In Oconomowoc
Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a fun, little musical comic fugue that delves into the nature of love in the 20th century that debuted Off-Broadway in the mid-’90s. It speaks to certain universals abou.. more
Sep 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: Wisconsin State Fair and the Beloit List
The attendance tallies for the Wisconsin State Fair are in, and they're impressive. This year the event drew about a million people, more than Summerfest. So why doesn't it attract the same kind of media coverage and attention that Summerfest does.. more
Aug 19, 2015 6:35 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Riding the Bus Just Got Easier for Milwaukeeans
Good news for all you bus riders out there.The Milwaukee County Transit System has just introduced M•Card online. The M•Card replaces paper bus passes and allows users to avoid having to hurriedly count exact change.In the past, M•Card users have.. more
Aug 5, 2015 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Dave Bogan Ends Two Decades With ComedySportz (in Milwaukee, anyway...)
20 years at any job is a long time in the modern world. 20 years working at ComedySportz, though? That’s like...2,000 years anywhere else. It’s just weird. No one does that. Dave Bogan evidently has done that, though. Having worked at Come.. more
Aug 5, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Beer, Boats, BBQ- Buckyfest Kicks Off Friday!
Boats, bags, blues, BBQ, beer... What do all these things have in common? BuckyFest!Brought to you by Bucky's Lakeside Pub & Grill, Buckyfest takes place over the course of three days and nights on beautiful Okauchee Lake. Bucky's will block off.. more
Jul 31, 2015 2:11 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Claire Stigliani and Susan Worsham Exhibits
Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
