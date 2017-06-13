Claire Stigliani
Claire Stigliani: Facets of Fantasy at Tory Folliard
Kat Kneevers’ review of “Claire Stigliani: Dream Within a Dream" at Milwaukee’s Tory Folliard Gallery. more
Jun 13, 2017 2:00 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
To Sleep, To Dream
Interview with UW-Madison educated artist Claire Stigliani, who will be exhibiting at Tory Folliard Gallery. more
May 16, 2017 2:19 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Off the Cuff
History, Pop Culture and Beauty at Dean Jensen
Claire Stigliani: Screens and Mirrors and Santiago Cucullu: A Softer Side of Futurism continue through March 14 at Dean Jensen Gallery (759 N. Water Street). more
Feb 17, 2015 7:54 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 1 Comments
Claire Stigliani’s Dangerous World
Take all of the good/bad girls you’ve encountered in the world—the barely ripe Lolitas, the wet-lipped runway models, the girl who trod on a loaf and, of course, the one who kissed a frog. Sprinkle with flocking and more
Jan 20, 2013 5:37 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
ART to Do List Before Welcoming 2013
The end of the year brings a flurry of new resolutions for2013. However, several days remain to close out 2012. Find the time to say a final farewell toseveral exhibitions when waving goodbye to 2012 while welcoming 2013.1. One: Revisit Re.. more
Dec 29, 2012 5:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
‘25 for 25’ Toasts Jensen’s Silver Anniversary
October 2012 marks a milestone in the career of gallery owner Dean Jensen. After writing about art, music, theater and travel for the former Milwaukee Sentinel, Jensen founded Dean Jensen Gallery in October 1987... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:34 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
