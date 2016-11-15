Claire Zempel
Acacia Theatre's 'A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas' Keeps Things Simple
Acacia Theatre presents A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas at Concordia University’s Todd Wehr Auditorium through Nov. 20. more
Nov 15, 2016 3:37 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Soulstice Theatre Opens ‘The Secret Garden’
Soulstice Theatre brings a simple melodic dream to the stage with a musical theater adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden. The show runs through June 25. more
Jun 14, 2016 3:03 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Romeo and Juliet' for Seniors
Off the Wall Theatre conjures an interesting atmosphere for its production of Romeo and Juliet. The audience is welcomed into its intimate studio space by residents more
Apr 4, 2014 12:27 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Grief and Forgiveness From the Mouths of Babes
Acacia Theatre presents Cherie Bennett’s Searching for David’s Heart, winner of the Kennedy Center’s New Visions/New Voices award, in its Midwest premiere. The show features high production values, heartfelt performances and a deep yet una... more
Mar 5, 2014 11:07 PM Selena Milewski Theater