Clarence Aumend
‘The Scene You Need’
Alchemist Theatre’s The Scene You Need is structured as a series of moments that hop and skip from one place to another. The settings range from a Veterans Services office to a nearly empty porn theater to the incomparable Studio 54. The sc... more
Jun 30, 2015 10:26 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Two Great Shorts on a Program of Seven
The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa continues its long-lived Original One Act Festival. With a minimal set against a Cream City brick backdrop, two and a half hours pass like 90 minutes. As with most shorts programs more
Jun 19, 2013 5:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cowboy Versus Samurai at Boulevard
There was good news in email last week Thursday. Turns out Mark Bucher's production of Michael Golamco's Cowboy Vs. Samurai is, in fact, going to make it to the stage. The scrip.. more
Apr 17, 2012 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ilija’s Place Brings Serbian Touch to Cudahy
Ilija’s Place 3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy (414) 727-5885 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoking: Yes ,Dining Out more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview