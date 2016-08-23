Clarence Thomas
Home Movies/Out on Digital 8.25
Kerry Washington and Wendell Pierce are excellent as Anita Hill and Clarence Thomas in HBO’s depiction of the notorious Senate hearings. Confirmation manages sympathy for both sides while telling the story with gripping, never overstated dr... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:50 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Ending 45 Years of Republican Control
There’s good reason Republicans are in a blind panic over losing conservative control of the Supreme Court right along with their panic about nominating an offensive, unqualified presidential candidate with the highest national disapproval ... more
Jul 5, 2016 3:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
A Closer Look at Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley’s Record
Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
The Special Privileges of Being Black
Back when I was in college, someone actually recorded a darkly humorous, satirical song that opened with the absurd phrase: “I wish I were a Negro . . .” more
Apr 30, 2014 5:42 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
After 20 Years, Success of Family and Medical Leave Act Should Humble the Far Right
When Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act on Feb. 5, 1993, almost exactly 20 years ago as the first legislative act of his presidency, its establishment as law marked a more
Feb 10, 2013 7:56 PM Joe Conason News Features
The High Court's Supremely Unethical Activists
How the Supreme Court majority will rule on President Obama's Affordable Care Act may well have been foretold... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments