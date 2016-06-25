Clarinet
Invisible Guy at Sugar Maple
The clarinetplays a decisive role in the history of jazz and American improvised music. Inthe context of early New Orleans jazz, the function of the clarinet was tocontribute an ornamental obbligato that filled space left open by the cor.. more
Jun 25, 2016 7:44 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Francis Fails to Bring Out Best of MSO
Programming—what music to play, in what combination and order, and by whom—is an elusive yet fundamental aspect of any classical concert. Though the individual elements of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert more
Nov 8, 2012 3:00 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO Delivers High, International Standard
For perspective, once in a while it is worth stating the obvious: the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, which performed its final classical concert of the season last weekend, is by far the largest performing arts organization in the state... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Goulding Dazzles in Impressive MSO Concert
I have written often in the last decade of the steady improvement in the quality of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Listening anew on Saturday evening I heard an ensemble moving into a new realm of refined excellence... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Jalapeño Loco Adds a Mequon Location
One of the area’s most popular and reliable Mexican restaurants, Jalapeño Loco, is adding a second location. The original restaurant opened in the mid-1990s at a small place in Cudahy; a few years later owners Hugo and Janet Saynes moved to... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 5 Comments